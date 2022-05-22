Scott Disick shares three children with ex Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick Heads to the Beach as Ex Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker in Italy

Scott Disick was not among the guests at ex Kourtney Kardashian's wedding to Travis Barker.

On Sunday, the 43-year-old Poosh founder wed the Blink-182 drummer in a lavish ceremony in Portofino, Italy. Kardashian's three children with Disick, 38, were in attendance for the big day, but the Talentless creator was not.

Disick, 38, posted a photo of an airplane window to his Instagram Story. He captioned the shot: "Where 2?"

From there, Disick posted another photo featuring a screen of his flight's journey. "Next stop, the beach," he wrote.

Kardashian and Disick dated on and off for nine years before they split for good in 2015. During their relationship, they welcomed three children: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Disick repeatedly expressed interest in reconciling with Kardashian after the split, including on the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians last year.

"I love you and I'm ready to marry you. Right here, right now," he said while having dinner with Kardashian and her family. "Kourtney knows that eventually we'll get married and live a good life."

Kardashian suggested it could potentially happen once he begins to "work on" himself, leading Disick to ask: "What else do I have to do?"

But the pair eventually agreed to not get back together and to continue their strong co-parenting bond instead.

Kardashian then found love with longtime friend Barker, 46. (He shares son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.)

The pair got engaged on their one-year anniversary in October 2021. At the time, a source said that Disick was "needing some time to process" the engagement and "deal with it on his own."