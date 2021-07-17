Amelia Gray Hamlin and Scott Disick have been linked since October 2020

Scott Disick Cuddles Up to Girlfriend Amelia Hamlin in New Photo with His Son Reign: 'Great Night'

Scott Disick is enjoying some quality time with those closest to him.

On Friday evening, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 38, shared a pair of photos on his Instagram Story documenting a night out with girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin and his children.

In one snap, Disick is seen standing beside Hamlin, 20, who posed for the picture with her arms wrapped around the reality star, as Disick's youngest child, Reign Aston, 6½, stood closely beside his father holding his nose.

"Great night just a little smelly for reign out on these old docks," Disick playfully captioned the post.

Disick also shared another shot of daughter Penelope Scotland, 9, hanging out on top of a Mercedes SUV. Disick shares eldest son Mason Dash, 11, as well as Penelope and Reign with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

Disick and Kardashian, 42, ended their relationship in 2015 after nine years together. Currently, Kardashian is dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Disick and Hamlin have been linked since last October, making their relationship Instagram official around Valentine's Day.

Back in March, a source told PEOPLE that things between Disick and Hamlin — who is the youngest daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin — were "getting serious."

"He's been telling friends how much she means to him and how into her he is," the source said at the time.

The source went on to note that the couple aren't bothered by their 18-year age gap. "She grew up in the industry and knows how all this works," the source added. "It's a different type of maturity, and they really don't feel the age difference."

Earlier this month, Hamlin also helped Disick celebrate his daughter's 9th birthday.

"My life my love my everything. You have changed my life forever peep." " the proud dad wrote alongside a candid shot of his daughter, adding that he'll "continue loving her "each and every day for the rest of your life and will protect you till the day I die."

In the comments section, Hamlin left a birthday note of her own.