Scott Disick Claims He's 'Besties' with Pete Davidson amid the Comic's Romance with Kim Kardashian

Scott Disick is a big fan of Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

During the season 1 finale of Hulu's The Kardashians, Scott, 39, opened up about the couple while in conversation with Kim's sister Khloé Kardashian.

The pair started discussing the matter after bringing up the paternity scandal that Khloé's ex Tristan Thompson was facing, which involved him fathering a child with another woman while they were dating.

The Good American mogul explained how one is "trained to just love people differently" after each broken relationship, leading Scott to explain how Pete, 28, is a perfect match for Kim, 41.

"Kim found a guy who's a great guy," the Talentless creator said. "He's so sweet. Like, does so much — picked us up from the airport the other day. Like, had the coffee she wanted, had a coffee for me. I didn't want to tell him it was the completely wrong one."

Scott added, "He's just a great person. And like, you can tell he cares about people's feelings."

Scott then mentioned how the Saturday Night Live alum "was supposed to come over" to his place to hang out. When Khloé, 37, asked if they were "besties," Scott responded: "Mm-hm."

"Bunk beds, whole thing," he joked. "We have the best time together."

Khloé said she's "happy" that Kim "has someone that's nice to her and caters to her." Agreeing with her, Scott said he believes the SKIMS founder "hasn't had that in a really long time."

"She's so different, too, in front of him," he continued. "She says slang. Like, young [people] slang words."

Kim shares daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, as well as sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, with ex Kanye West. She filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. This past March, she was declared legally single.

In October, the reality star began dating Pete Davidson. Their romance came after Kim made her debut on Saturday Night Live earlier that month, sharing an onscreen kiss with Pete in a sketch.

Elsewhere in Thursday's season finale, Kim opened up about how her "life is changing" amid her new romance.

"It just gives me the hope that I could be happy again," she said in a confessional interview. "And that's all you can ask for when you're in situations like this."

There was also a little tidbit with Kim and Pete in an end credits scene, where the pair had an NSFW conversation about the businesswoman's private regions. Though the comedian was off-camera for the moment, Kim introduced him to an audio crew member she's worked with for over a decade.

"Paxy has worked with me as audio [for] 14 years from Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She knows everything about me. She's probably seen my vagina," Kim said, to which Pete replied, "More than me?"