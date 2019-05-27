Scott Disick rang in his 36th birthday with quite the squad this year.

On Sunday night, Disick was joined by family and friends to celebrate his special day — a celebration that included girlfriend Sofia Richie and ex Kourtney Kardashian.

The night was documented on Instagram by both Disick and Richie, 20, who posted multiple romantic pictures with her boyfriend of two years.

Richie kicked off her social media tributes for Disick with a photo on her Instagram Story of the couple with the caption, “Happy birthday to my best friend.”

Image zoom Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Sofia Richie/Instagram

She then videoed the attendees on her Instagram Story singing “Happy Birthday” to Disick as he blew out his candles while standing beside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest son, Saint West.

Next, a plethora of shots captured inside the photo booth were shared, which saw the couple — as well as the Kardashian clan — partake in the picture taking.

“Best night celebrating you @letthelordbewithyou an amazing soul, we all love you very much,” Richie captioned a series of Instagram photos, the last of which included an epic group shot of Disick, Richie, Kylie Jenner and Kourtney, who joined in on the fun to celebrate her ex.

Image zoom Sofia Richie and Scott Disick Sofia Richie/Instagram

Image zoom Scott Disick Sofia Richie/Instagram

Image zoom Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian Sofia Richie/Instagram

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Says She’s ‘Most Proud’ of Her Relationship with Scott Disick and Sofia Richie

Disick called the night his “best birthday ever” in a Instagram Story photo of him and daughter Penelope, 6, kissing on the lips in the photo booth. (He also shares sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, with Kourtney.)

The birthday boy’s next post was of daughter Penelope and her aunt Kylie sitting together outside, calling it the “after party.”

Disick finished his night of photos with multiple snaps of him and Richie getting cozy inside the photo booth, including Richie giving him a smooch on the cheek.

Although Kourtney, 40, was in attendance at the party, she did not post a birthday tribute for her ex. The two split in 2015, but have co-parented together since. (In April, Disick and Kourtney were joined by Richie as they took their kids on a snowy trip to Finland. Four months before that trip, Kourtney and Disick traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, together with their children and Richie.)

Image zoom Scott Disick and Penelope Disick Sofia Richie/Instagram

Image zoom Penelope Disick and Kylie Jenner Sofia Richie/Instagram

Image zoom Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Sofia Richie/Instagram

Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner wished Disick a happy birthday earlier in the day in an Instagram collage, calling him “the most incredible father to Mason, Penelope and Reign.”

Kim, 38, and Khloé Kardashian also joined in on sending warm wishes to the father of three, both sharing photos of him on Instagram.

“Found these gems from 2008,” Kim captioned a photo of a young Kylie and Scott together.

“Scott I’ve known you for almost 15 years, we’ve all been through so much together and have the best memories!” she added. “You are like my brother. I’ve seen you grow up and become the most amazing father and friend. So happy you are in our lives. I love you Happy Birthday @letthelordbewithyou.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Shares Throwback Photo of Scott Disick and Kylie Jenner in Honor of His Birthday

Khloé, meanwhile, posted more recent pictures and had nothing but kind words to say about Disick.

“Happy birthday to my brother @letthelordbewithyou,” Khloé, 34, captioned several pictures of the two together over the years.

“I am so thankful to have such an incredible addition such as you to our family! We have come such a long way, you and I!” she wrote. “I am so thankful for the person that you have grown into. I am thankful for every highs and lows because we have been through it all and we are closer than ever. I am proud to say that you are my brother and also one of my best friends! Have the best birthday Lord!! FOREVER the Lord and the Lady.”