Scott Disick Praises Ex Kourtney Kardashian as the 'Best Baby Maker in Town': 'I Love You'

Scott Disick couldn't be more thankful for the mother of his children, Kourtney Kardashian.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Monday (which also marked the sixth and 11th birthdays of their sons Reign and Mason, respectively), Disick, 37, expressed his appreciation for his ex alongside a photo of the pair with Reign and daughter Penelope, 8, posing on a staircase.

"Thank you @kourtneykardash for being the best baby maker in town, I couldn't have asked for a better person in the world to have these amazing children with," Disick addressed Kardashian, 41.

"I love u and our family more than anything in the world 🌎," he added.

The exes have since dated other people (perhaps most notably for Disick, Sofia Richie, whom he split from in August). And while a source recently told PEOPLE that the Flip It Like Disick star is not in a rush to start dating again, he has been spotted several times with Amelia Hamlin since late October.

On Thanksgiving, Hamlin, 19, shared a series of photos on her Instagram Story of the people she's lucky to have in her life – her family, friends and Disick. "Thankful 4 these ppl," she captioned a photo with Disick and another friend on her Instagram Story.

Caitlyn Jenner noted in September that she was hopeful Kardashian and Disick would get back together eventually, saying in part, "They've got all these kids together. I think always it's the best for the kids to have a mother and a father that's right there all the time."

Over the weekend, Disick celebrated Mason and Reign's birthdays with a gathering at his home. The father of three shared photos on his Instagram Story, including an image of Reign holding a white snake in his arms.

"Happy birthday," Disick wrote, going on to share a snapshot of silver balloons that spelled out Mason and Reign's names.

The Poosh founder also posted multiple images of the boys to her Instagram Story on Monday to celebrate their joint birthday, writing, "I'm crying" and "Thankful" atop two snapshots of the brothers.