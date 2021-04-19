Scott Disick Calls Ex Kourtney Kardashian the 'Best Mom' in Birthday Tribute

Scott Disick took a moment to wish his ex Kourtney Kardashian a happy birthday over the weekend.

In honor of her 42nd birthday on Sunday, Disick posted a photo with the star and their three children: Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. "Happy Birthday 2 the best mom a child could ask for and more!" he captioned the photo on his Instagram Story.

Kardashian and Disick, 37, called it quits in 2015 after nearly a decade together. They're both currently dating other people: Disick has been with Amelia Gray Hamlin, 19, since last fall, and Kardashian's relationship with boyfriend Travis Barker, 45, has been getting increasingly more serious. (PEOPLE confirmed in January that the longtime friends had started dating.)

scott disick and family Credit: scott disick/ instagram

Barker celebrated Kardashian's birthday with his own post, sharing a PDA-filled slideshow of the couple, including a snap of the pair kissing and a video of Kardashian sucking on his thumb.

"I F---ING LOVE YOU! YOU'RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD," the musician, who shares stepdaughter Atiana, 21, daughter Alabama, 15, and son Landon, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, captioned his post. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash."

A source told PEOPLE last month that the Poosh creator had reached a place in her life "where she's ready for a relationship with a more mature guy."

"Kourtney and Travis have a long, long history and years of friendship," the source said. "They've felt like family for years and she's really close with Alabama, who's just a cool rock star kid."

"I thought I would give it a try and make her more of a priority, but then even when doing that, I feel like she just started wanting to push Kourtney out," he told Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian on the show. "And I said, like, that's the most important thing to me — my kids and that's my family, and the only family I have, including you guys along with it."