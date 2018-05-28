Scott Disick Gets Birthday Foot Massage from Girlfriend Sofia Richie: 'Could Be Worse'

Scott Disick is getting some belated birthday love.

A day after he rang in his 35th, the reality star shared a photo of himself getting a foot rub from girlfriend Sofia Richie on his Instagram story Sunday.

“Could be worse,” he captioned the slide.

The couple recently escaped Los Angeles to celebrate Disick’s birthday in St. Barts. In the photo, Richie, 19, can be seen rubbing Disick’s foot as the pair relaxes by the ocean with her puppy.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Scott Disick/Instagram

Richie previously wished Disick a happy birthday on social media with a photo of the two getting cozy in the water.

“Happy birthday babe! Thank you for being you,” she captioned the post. “Love you.”

Later that evening, she shared a photo on her Instagram story of the two sharing a kiss on the lips.

Scott Disick and Sofie Richie Sofia Richie/Instagram

While their vacation was full of romantic moments, Disick also brought along his children. Documenting his birthday dinner, the proud papa shared a sweet photograph of himself kissing his 5-year-old daughter Penelope, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. The exes also share sons Mason, 8, and Reign, 3.

Richie and Disick have been officially dating since last September after initially sparking romance rumors a year ago. In recent months, the relationship appears to have gotten increasingly serious, with Richie spending plenty of time — and even vacationing — with Disick and Kardashian’s three children.

While a source previously told PEOPLE that Kardashian, 39, still thinks Richie is “too young” for Disick, the couple has her blessing so long as their relationship helps keep him on track.

“Sofia is helping Scott be a better, healthier person,” said the source. “Kourtney feels confident that Scott and Sofia takes good care of the kids. Scott is a great dad when he has his life together.”