Scott Disick Feels Betrayed over 'Leaked' Rehab Stay in KUWTK Teaser: 'I Don't Trust Anybody'

In the promo, the family also grapples with the coronavirus outbreak

The return of Keeping Up with the Kardashians is just a month away.

On Monday, E! dropped a new teaser for the second half of season 18, which premieres Sep. 17. In the promo, Scott Disick is left reeling after news broke that he sought treatment in rehab in late April. (When a photo of him inside the rehab center was leaked online in early May, just under a week after he'd arrived at the Colorado treatment facility, he checked himself out and flew back to Los Angeles.)

"There couldn't have been a bigger betrayal," says Disick, 37. "She leaked me being there to the press."

During a Zoom call with Kris Jenner and Rob, Khloé and Kim Kardashian, he appears to confront the famous family.

"I don't trust anybody here," he says.

The teaser also sees the family grappling with the coronavirus pandemic. Khloé, 36, gets tested in one scene, as Kim, 39, expresses concern for her sister.

"I'm super worried that Khloe is so sick," she says.

Khloé is also juggling her relationship with ex Tristan Thompson, months after his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods.

"Why couldn't you be that when we were together?" she asks him in one scene.

The promo ends with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, 40, scrambling to leave Paris after Kanye West's fashion show in early March.

"Paris might go on lockdown," Kim says. "We're going to have to leave Kourtney!"

Khloé recently opened up to PEOPLE about the upcoming episodes, teasing that her long-private brother would be making more appearances on the show.

"He's is filming more," she said. "We're filming more within our homes, and he is right there with us. I'm excited for everyone to see that. He's such a good person and I'm just happy he's coming back around on camera a little bit more."

One person we shouldn't expect to see much of? Kourtney, who announced last fall that she had taken a step back from KUWTK to focus on her family.

"She's out of most of it," Khloé said. "Kim and Kourt go to Paris for Kanye's fashion show, so she's in a little bit, but she's really taken a break the rest of the season."