Scott Disick Apologizes to Kourtney Kardashian After Introducing Sofia Richie to Their Kids

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are trying to get on the same page.

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the exes got into a bitter argument after Disick, 35, introduced their kids to his girlfriend Sofia Richie, 20, without giving their mother a head’s up first.

When Kourtney, 39, found out, she started crying, revealing to sister Kim Kardashian West that she and Disick had been going to therapy together and had agreed to wait before bringing Richie around.

“You know, I think it’s just more of a principle thing — that they made this rule and they’ve been going to this co-parenting therapy together,” said Kim, 37. “I definitely want to be there to support Kourtney and Scott, but it’s just kind of their thing and I don’t get involved.”

“I kind of agree with Scott on this one,” she admitted. “But it’s Kourtney, she’s got to be difficult.”

Disick, meanwhile, sought advice from Kris Jenner and told her they had agreed to hold off on the introduction until after the holidays — so technically, his timing was legitimate.

“Last night when we got home, the kids were there, so of course they met my girlfriend,” he told Jenner, 62. “Kourtney goes, ‘You’re a f—ing joke. … You don’t care. We discussed with the therapist that we were going to wait.’ I said, ‘We discussed with the therapist that we were going to wait until after the new year and after the holiday!’ “

Jenner pointed out that the situation was slightly unfair considering Kourtney had already introduced her then-boyfriend Younes Bendjima to the kids.

“I don’t understand why she can introduce her boyfriend to the kids but you can’t introduce your girlfriend,” she said. “She’s my daughter and I don’t want to go against her, but I see your point, too. So I would just ask, ‘Why isn’t it mutual?’ ”

“You know her. She never has any reason,” said Disick. “She does whatever the f— she wants.”

But Kourtney wasn’t backing down.

“The thought of my kids being introduced to another woman and having somebody in their lives, I think it’s hard for me and hard for them,” she said. “There’s a lot going on for them and I know that it can be confusing. It makes me upset, especially because we sat in front of a therapist, we said what we thought was best for the kids. We felt like a lot of changes have been made lately and that this wasn’t the best time.”

When they sat down to talk after their first therapy session post-Richie drama, both parties remained frustrated, with Kourtney telling Disick to “be appreciative of what you have.”

“And you don’t think I am extremely appreciative?” he said.

“Not when you just do whatever you want,” she responded.

“What’s whatever I want? Live my life the exact same way you’re living it?” he fired back.

“It’s called giving someone a heads up and having a respectful conversation — giving someone the respect,” she said. “I make sacrifices all the time and you’re not following through with the things you say you’re going to do. Then you just go and do whatever you want, and I’m not okay with it.”

“Do you think you’re difficult, or no? Do you think you’re overly controlling?” he asked. “Do you think there’s any chance you could ever be in denial about anything? … I think you expect a lot from a lot of people. But not always can your expectations always be met, even though people are trying their hardest to please you.”

“I will bet you one billion dollars there’s not a human being that you know that won’t go with what exactly I just said,” he continued. “Your own family, anybody — there’s not one person. So you’re in denial. You want to tell your therapist this, be my guest.”

Warning him not to “turn this around on me,” Kourtney maintained that they need to respect the parameters they set in place.

“We have rules,” she said. “Kids need rules. It’s not hard, it’s not complicated.”

“It’s not, you’re right,” he said. “But you’re out of your mind if you think I’m wrong.”

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Andrew Toth/Getty

Later, she acknowledged that her longtime ex knows just how to push her buttons.

“Scott knows that it gets to me when he calls me controlling because he knows that’s how I had to be in our relationship,” she said. “But me being controlling or not being controlling, it has nothing to do with what’s going on here. He just tries to get everyone on his side and play the victim.”

Once again, Disick sat down with the family matriarch for some guidance.

“Months ago, when her boyfriend met the kids, she never told me upfront,” he revealed. “It was unexpected, it was an accident, and instead of getting angry, I knew it was part of life. Then the kids met [Richie] without her knowing and this and that, and then she fires off these missiles at me. I was like, ‘Listen, I’m trying to do the best I can.’ ”

“I think she is trying to cope,” said Jenner. “When Kourtney gets upset, she often responds the same way I do, which isn’t pretty. I think when it comes to one’s kids and you’re the mom and they live primarily with her, you have a great deal of control. I remember when my kids used to go their dad’s — it’s the hardest thing in the world to surrender.”

“Being a mom is the biggest job of your life,” she continued. “It’s the hardest thing you’ll ever do and it’s the most important thing you’ll ever do. So her response and her reaction, although it was not what you would have loved, you just have to remember that it’s hard on everybody.”

“It takes a minute,” she added. “It took me five years after I got divorced to get to a place where everybody was really settled and cool.”

“I think it’s like you said — it’s just a transition and it takes some time,” Disick acknowledged. “I feel like there are going to be little bumps in the road, but we’re getting there.”

Later, the father of three admitted he could have handled the situation better.

“After talking to Kris, I realized that she’s been there and she gets it more than anybody. My biggest mistake was not being as clear as possible,” he said. “I should have told Kourtney exactly what was happening, and I do realize this is something that can be hard for somebody. But by no means was I looking to make this any harder.”

“I truly do not want Kourtney to hurt about anything,” he added.

After giving it some thought, he circled back to Kourtney and apologized, smoothing things over considerably.

“I did see his side a little bit,” admitted Kourtney. “Because I said, ‘I feel like you’re doing things selfishly.’ And he said, ‘I’m doing things for myself, but also because it makes me happy and I’m putting that onto the kids. I don’t want to lie to them and I don’t want them to think that I’m not being truthful about certain things.’ ”

“I’m not trying to control the situation — that’s just me being an involved mother,” she added. “Ultimately, we’re going to have disagreements, but I think we do a really amazing job of getting along and working together and trying to do our best to really just put the kids first.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!