Scott Disick and Sofia Richie ‘Don’t Plan on Getting Back Together’ Right Now: Source

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie aren't rekindling their relationship anytime soon.
After deciding to take time apart last month after nearly three years together, a source tells PEOPLE that while the two are still in communication, they "don't plan on getting back together."
"Scott is in touch with Sofia, but as of now, they don't plan on getting back together. Sofia seems okay with them being apart," says the source.
"Scott is doing well. He still spends a lot of time with his kids," the source says about the father of three. "Kourtney [Kardashian] continues to be supportive. She is doing what she can to help him."
Last month, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the former couple decided to "take a break" so that Disick could "focus on the most important things in his life — his health and his kids."
Richie, 21, and Disick, 37, began dating in the fall of 2017, two years after his split from Kourtney Kardashian.
In late April, Disick sought treatment at a Colorado treatment facility. However, he checked himself out and flew back to Los Angeles under a week after arriving, when a photo of himself from inside the rehab center was leaked online on May 4.
Since then, he has maintained a relatively low profile, spending most of his time with Kardashian and their three children: sons Reign, 5, and Mason, 10, and 7-year-old daughter Penelope.
On Saturday, the family stepped out together for lunch at Nobu in Malibu, California.
“Scott is still receiving treatment and working on [his] issues,” a source previously told PEOPLE, adding that Disick seems well.
“He has been around the kids a lot. He is only spending time with people who can support him and help him be the best possible,” added the source.