Christmas with the Kardashians? Scott Disick and Caitlyn Jenner Shop for a Tree

Oh Christmas tree!

It seems the holidays are bringing the Kardashians and Jenners together again. Caitlyn Jenner and Scott Disick were spotted shopping for a Christmas tree Thursday in Los Angeles – with E!’s I Am Cait cameras rolling.

A source tells PEOPLE that the stars arrived separately and spent about 45 minutes picking out a fir, which they loaded onto the Olympian’s Escalade.

As PEOPLE reported, Disick, 32, and his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian are working on their relationship after he entered rehab in Malibu in October. The parents to Mason, 5, Penelope, 3, and Reign, 11 months, split after nearly a decade together in July, when he was caught partying hard and cozying up to another woman.

“She is starting to trust Scott more,” a source told PEOPLE of Kourtney, 36. “She is happy that he is finally taking care of himself.”

Both Disick and Caitlyn spent Thanksgiving with their children and exes at Khloé Kardashian‘s home, posing for a family photo. (But we’re still waiting to see if they’ll bring back the time-honored tradition of sending out an elaborately glamorous Christmas card.)

As for where Caitlyn will celebrate Dec. 25, Khloé, 31, recently told Ellen Degeneres, “she’ll be with us for Christmas, for sure.”

Caitlyn, 66, divorced Kardashian momager Kris Jenner, 60, in December 2014. Though they clashed after Caitlyn transitioned from male to female, they’ve since come together to co-parent daughters Kendall, 20, and Kylie Jenner, 18.

And Santa may need to bring an extra gift when he visits Kris’ Calabasas mansion: Kanye West, 38, has said he and Kim Kardashian West, 35, are expecting to welcome a baby boy “any day now.”