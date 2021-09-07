Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Break Up After Nearly a Year Together: Sources

Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin have gone their separate ways.

Multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE that the pair have split, with one source saying that "Amelia broke up with Scott."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

News of their split comes after an insider revealed that Disick, 38, and Hamlin, 20, were having issues. "Scott and Amelia are going through a rocky patch," the insider said. "It's partly because of the Kourtney [Instagram DM] drama but also just 'Scott being Scott.' They're not fully over yet, but Amelia isn't happy with him."

According to the insider, Disick and Hamlin spent Labor Day Weekend apart.

"Everything seemed fine last weekend and then all of a sudden, they seem to be having issues," the insider added. "They are on the East Coast separately and didn't leave Los Angeles together."

Amelia Gray, Scott Disick Amelia Gray, Scott Disick | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

Disick and Hamlin were first linked in October 2020 when they attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween-themed birthday bash together. They made their relationship Instagram official in February while celebrating Valentine's Day.

Despite their 18-year age gap, an insider previously told PEOPLE that the now-exes didn't "feel the age difference" between them. The source additionally noted that things were "getting serious," as Disick had been "telling friends how much she means to him and how into her he is."

Alongside a photo of Kardashian and Barker kissing while vacationing in Italy, Disick allegedly wrote: "Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy."

"Doesn't matter to me as long as she's happy," Bendjima, 28, allegedly responded. "P.S. I ain't your bro."

Disick and Kardashian, 42, shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9.

Hamlin — the younger daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin — seemingly reacted to the situation on her Instagram Story on Sunday, sharing a photo of herself wearing a tank top that said: "Don't you have a girlfriend?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She then posted a cryptic quote on her Instagram Story on Monday, which addressed the importance of not settling.