Scott Disick Goes Instagram Official with Amelia Hamlin as They Enjoy Valentine's Day Dinner

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Scott Disick and model Amelia Hamlin have been linked since October

By Eric Todisco
February 14, 2021 12:15 PM
Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin are Instagram official.

On Saturday, Disick posted two photos on his Instagram Story of himself and Hamlin. The pair, who have been romantically linked since October, enjoyed dinner together in Miami, Florida, ahead of Valentine's Day.

In the first photo, the 37-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, now rocking platinum blonde hair, and the model, 19, posed for a photo at the dinner table with serious faces.

"Why so serious," Disick captioned the photo.

In the second photo, which he captioned "Just kiddin," the couple laughed at the camera as Disick put his hand around Hamlin's chair.

Earlier that same day, the couple was spotted enjoying a boat ride together. They each shared videos of the scenic trip on their Instagram Stories, though they did not include snaps of one another in the footage.

Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin
Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin
Since late October, the Flip It Like Disick star has been spotted several times with Hamlin, who is the youngest daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin

On Thanksgiving, Hamlin shared a series of photos on her Instagram Story of the people she's lucky to have in her life – her family, friends and Disick. "Thankful 4 these ppl," she captioned a photo with Disick and another friend on her Instagram Story.

Disick and Hamlin also rang in the New Year together in Mexico before returning to Los Angeles.  

Although Disick and Hamlin have yet to publicly comment on their relationship status, a source told PEOPLE in November that the reality star is not in a rush to start dating again after his split from Sofia Richie.

Disick shares three children — sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and 8-year-old daughter Penelope — with ex Kourtney Kardashian. Last month, PEOPLE confirmed that Kardashian, 41, is dating Travis Barker.

