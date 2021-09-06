Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Are 'Having Issues' After Kourtney Kardashian DM Drama: Source

Scott Disick was allegedly caught shading Kourtney Kardashian's PDA with boyfriend Travis Barker in apparent leaked DMs from her ex Younes Bendjima

Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin are working through some relationship issues.

A source tells PEOPLE Disick and Hamlin have hit a "rocky patch" in their romance after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was recently called out for allegedly shading ex Kourtney Kardashian's PDA with boyfriend Travis Barker in leaked DMs to Younes Bendjima.

"Scott and Amelia are going through a rocky patch," the source says. "It's partly because of the Kourtney drama but also just 'Scott being Scott.' They're not fully over yet, but Amelia isn't happy with him."

According to a second insider, Disick, 38, and Hamlin, 20, chose not to spend Labor Day Weekend together.

"They have spent the weekend apart so far. Everything seemed fine last weekend and then all of a sudden, they seem to be having issues," the insider says. "They are on the East Coast separately and didn't leave Los Angeles together."

Reps for Disick and Hamlin did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

In Bendjima's leaked DMs, Disick — who has been linked to Hamlin since last October — allegedly sent a photo of Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 45, kissing while vacationing in Italy.

"Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this," Disick allegedly wrote. "In the middle of Italy."

Bendjima replied: "Doesn't matter to me as long as she's happy. P.S. I ain't your bro."

The Algerian model additionally called out Disick in a note added to the screenshot. "Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately," he wrote.

"Couldn't miss this one," Bendjima continued in a second Instagram Story post. "He [had] been playing around for too long, [I'm too] tired to stay quiet and be the nice guy."

And Hamlin appeared to reference the drama herself on Sunday, posting a photo of herself wearing a white tank top that read "Don't you have a girlfriend?" across the front.

Meanwhile, a source previously told PEOPLE that Kourtney — who shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9, with Disick — is also not happy with the Talentless creator.

"He and Kourtney have been getting along," a source said of the exes, who split in 2015 after dating on and off for nine years. "Kourtney is disappointed that he engages in drama when they have been doing well co-parenting. She doesn't get why he felt the need to reach out to Younes. She will confront him about it."