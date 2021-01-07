The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and model have been spotted several times together since October

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Return to L.A. After Spending New Year's Together in Mexico

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin are back in Los Angeles.

The reality star, 37, and the model, 19, were spotted in the city on Wednesday after ringing in the New Year together while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Over the weekend, the two were seen lounging on the beach, laughing and chatting with a group of friends, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

While Hamlin didn't share any photos with Disick on social media, she bid the trip farewell in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"Miss u already," she captioned a photo of herself wearing a black bikini as she leaned against a stone column.

Ahead of the getaway, Disick posted a photo of himself on Instagram, standing in front of a plane. "Ready for 2021. Let's [pray] for a better year," he captioned the shot.

Disick and Hamlin, the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, have been linked since October, when they were first seen walking arm-in-arm on the beach in Santa Barbara, California.

Last month, the two were spotted touring a number of homes currently listed for sale in L.A., PEOPLE confirmed.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star "is a known real estate connoisseur," a source told PEOPLE, and visited the properties with his agent Tomer Fridman, who also works with many members of the Kardashian-Jenner family. The source also noted that Disick — who shares three children with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 41 — was looking "for his next buying opportunity" but did not disclose who that property might be for.

In addition to their outings together, Disick has also popped up on Hamlin's social media. In a Thanksgiving selfie with Disick and another friend, the model noted that he was one of the things she was "thankful for."

Although neither has publicly commented on the status of their relationship, a source told PEOPLE in November that Disick is not in a rush to start dating again after his split from Sofia Richie.

"Scott is single, having fun and enjoying life. He is doing well and staying healthy," the source said at the time, adding, "He hangs out with friends, including girls. He is not interested in dating anyone right now though."