Khloé Kardashian told Disick, "[There's] no one I would rather do pranks with"

Scott Disick Celebrates His 39th Birthday in the Hamptons with Kids as the Kardashians Send Their Love

Scott Disick turned 39 on Thursday and was showered with family love from both near and far.

On Thursday, the Talentless founder spent the day in the Hamptons, New York, with his three kids: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

In a sweet video shared on his Instagram, Disick and the kids can't stop laughing as they play around in a bed.

"Happy birthday 2 me!" Disick wrote in the caption. "Biggest blessing of my life right here!"

During the big day, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner — the sisters and mother of Disick's ex Kourtney Kardashian — all broadcast their support of Disick on his big day by sending well wishes via their Instagram Story. (He then reposted several to his own Story with sweet replies.)

Khloé, 37, posted several photos of the pair together.

"No one I would rather do pranks with @letthelordbewithyou," Khloé wrote.

Kim, 41, also posted photos with Disick to wish him a happy birthday. "Happy Birthday @letthelordbewithyou," she wrote, "I love you so much. I can't wait to celebrate w you!!"

The next day, Disick reposted the SKIMS founder's photo, writing, "Love you keeks."

Kris, 66, posted a fun collage of Disick to celebrate. "Happy birthday Scott!!!" she wrote. "Have a magical day. Love you!!!!!"

In his repost of the sweet photo compilation, Disick wrote, "Aww thank you moma."

On Thursday, Disick appeared to be enjoying family time with his kids in the Hamptons.

"What a town," he wrote on his Instagram Story along with a photo of the main stream of the town in his native Long Island.

In another, the word "DAD" is spelled with shells and is decorated with flowers all around. Though Disick didn't share any details, it seems like his kids were paying tribute to their father.

Disick's birthday celebrations come days after his ex Kourtney wed Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy.