Scott Baio Slams Happy Days Democratic Fundraiser Reunion: 'I'm Not on Board'

"I don't believe in socialism or Marxists,'" Scott Baio said, explaining his reason for not being "on board" with the reunion featuring Ron Howard, Henry Winkler and more.

Scott Baio is "not on board" with the Happy Days reunion that will financially support Wisconsin Democrats.

Baio, a vocal President Donald Trump supporter who played Chachi on the beloved series, slammed the event during an interview with Fox Business on Wednesday.

The actor, 60, called the reunion fundraiser — which will include Ron Howard and Henry Winkler, among others — "bizarre" and expressed to Fox Business that it takes away from what the show truly "represented."

"To take a show like Happy Days that represented traditional American values, good morals, a slice of Americana and to use that show and those ideals to promote two people in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris that condone, encourage and foment rioting and looting is a little bizarre to me," Baio shared with the outlet.

Baio also took aim at John Stamos, who volunteered to fill in for him during the reunion.

"I think Stamos always wanted to be Chachi instead of playing second fiddle to a 3-year-old," Baio told Fox Business of Stamos' role as Uncle Jessie in Full House.

"I'm not on board, obviously, because I don't believe in socialism and Marxists," Baio asserted of the reunion. "And it's good to know that Stamos is part of the Hollywood elite Marxist crowd."

Baio has long been open about his political views and spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention in support Trump.

Nonetheless, the cast of Happy Days — minus Baio — are getting back together on Sunday, Oct. 25 ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The virtual reunion will feature original stars Winkler (“Fonzie”), Howard (“Richie Cunningham”), Don Most (“Ralph Malph”), Anson Williams (“Potsie Weber”) and Marion Ross (“Marion Cunningham”), as well as writer Lowell Ganz and several unannounced guests.

“We’re thrilled a show made famous in Milwaukee is coming back home to help make Donald Trump a one-term President,” Ben Wikler, Chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, said in a release. “We know all roads to the White House go through the Badger State, and with the cast of Happy Days helping us raise money to take back the White House, we believe even more we can deliver a victory on November 3rd.”

Happy Days ran for 11 seasons on ABC from 1974 to 1984. Set in 1950s and '60s Milwaukee, it follows the Cunningham family — father Howard, mother Marion, son Richie and daughter Joanie, as well as Richie's friends Potsie and Ralph and — of course — local bad boy, Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli.