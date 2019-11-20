Halt and Catch Fire's Scoot McNairy and Actress Whitney Able Divorce After 9 Years of Marriage

Image zoom Jim Spellman/WireImage

Halt and Catch Fire actor Scoot McNairy and his actress wife Whitney Able’s marriage is over.

Able announced on Instagram on Tuesday that they had officially divorced after nine years of marriage.

“Earlier this year Scoot and I decided to divorce. While we are no longer married, we will work together to make sure our children are raised jointly and lovingly,” said Able, who appeared in the 2006 Amber Heard vehicle All the Boys Love Mandy Lane.

The couple, who are both actors, have been married since 2010.

They met through the 2010 film Monsters, in which they both starred, according to Issue Magazine.

The Parts You Lose star McNairy, who portrayed Brown in the 2013 Oscar winner 12 Years a Slave, is also recognized for his role on Narcos: Mexico and True Detective.

As of 2016, McNairy, 42, lived in his home state of Texas on a 25-acre working ranch with Able, 37, , according to Architectural Digest. They have two children together.

“It’s a place for my friends and family to come take a load off,” he told the outlet of his ranch.

Following a long day, McNairy said the first thing he does is, “Kiss my daughter and ask her about her day.”