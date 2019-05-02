Watch the Schooled Cast Sit Down with Educational Heroes Ahead of Teacher's Appreciation Week

In honor of Teacher’s Appreciation Week next week, the cast of ABC’s Schooled is sitting down with the real-life heroes to discuss their favorite teaching memories and best advice.

“What do you remember about the first time you stepped into William Penn,” Tim Meadows, who plays Principal Glascott, asks the real Principal Glascott in an exclusive video obtained by PEOPLE. (It will be part of the season finale airing next Wednesday.)

“I remember driving up to the school, opening up the big red door, and I said, ‘This is where I need to be.’ I love students, I love kids,” says Glasscott.

The new spinoff to The Goldbergs premiered in January and is set in the 1990s at the same William Penn Academy formerly attended by The Goldbergs‘ characters.

Tim Meadows as Principal Glascott

Brett Dier, AJ Michalka, Bryan Callen, Tim Meadows Craig Sjodin/ABC

Schooled follows John Glascott (Meadows) as he leads a faculty of educators with semi-unconventional ideas on how to teach and mentor students … and handle the parents!

“How would you deal with difficult parents?” Brett Dier, who plays Charlie Brown, asks the real C.B.

“Recognize where they’re coming from,” C.B. says. “When you’re a parent, if your kid is struggling, it’s really painful. But when you’re a teacher and it gets struggling, you just feel like you can help out a bit.”

Schooled airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.