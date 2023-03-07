'Schmigadoon!' Promises 'More Sex and Violence' and Award-Winning New Stars in Fosse-Infused Season 2 Trailer

Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key's characters head to Schmicago in the new season after life back in the real world leaves something to be desired

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 7, 2023 05:03 PM

Schmigadoon! is getting a daring new rebrand for its upcoming second season — and the first full trailer is finally here!

Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ariana DeBose, Jane Krakowski, Martin Short, Aaron Tveit and Ann Harada are returning for the new season, which appears to parody Bob Fosse and Stephen Sondheim-style musicals of the '60s and '70s this go 'round. Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page are also joining the new season.

The trailer, released Tuesday, sees couple Melissa (Strong) and Josh (Key) grow tiresome of their monotonous lives as New York City doctors. Seeking a change of pace, the pair decide to search for Schmigadoon — the quaint, 1950s-style musical town that wound up saving their relationship in season 1.

However, to their surprise, Schmigadoon has transformed into something else entirely.

Episode 1. Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong in "Schmigadoon!," premiering April 5, 2023 on Apple TV+
Apple TV+

"Schmicago?" asks Josh, as the pair approach a glitzy sign with the town's name.

As they're greeted by a sleeker and sexier group of performing townees, Melissa and Josh are confused, to say the least. "This is very different," says Melissa.

"Clearly, we're in the next era of musicals here," she continues. "These musicals are darker with more sex and violence."

Episode 1. Dove Cameron in "Schmigadoon!," premiering April 5, 2023 on Apple TV+
Apple TV+

But this change of pace worries the twosome, with Melissa wondering how they're "supposed to make a happy ending" in Schmicago as the featured musicals "don't have happy endings."

The trailer is full of darker elements too: Josh appears to end up in jail after discovering a murder, which he seems to be accused of committing. There is plenty of risqué attire and sexy dance sequences as well. At one point, one character asks if everyone wanted to "get naked."

Episode 5. Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong in "Schmigadoon!," premiering April 5, 2023 on Apple TV+.
Apple TV+

Schmigadoon! premiered on Apple TV+ in July 2021. It was renewed for a second season last June. The series is created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 2 of Schmigadoon! premieres April 5 on Apple TV+.

Related Articles
Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen Says She Likes Sex '4 Times a Night' and Boasts About Boyfriend Marcus Jordan's Size 15 Shoes
MILEYS NEW YEARS EVE PARTY -- Pictured: Paris Hilton -- (Photo by: Dan Boczarski/NBC via Getty Images)
Paris Hilton Says an Ex's Ultimatum and 'Quaaludes' Led to Her 2003 Sex Tape: 'I Had to Drink Myself Silly'
Giorgio Armani - One Night Only NYC - SuperPier - Arrivals
Hulu Officially Calls Off 'Devil in the White City' Series 5 Months After Keanu Reeves' Exit
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1556 -- Pictured: Actor Jeremy Renner during an interview on Monday, November 22, 2021
Jeremy Renner Assembles Famous Friends to Repurpose Vehicles and Revitalize Communities in 'Rennervations'
Jenny & Sumit
'90 Day' 's Jenny and Sumit Are 'Happy' Despite Critics of 30-Year Age Gap: 'Who Cares What Anyone Thinks?'
Ted Lasso season 3
Jason Sudeikis Says Ted Lasso Season 3 Is the 'End of This Story' — but 'We've Set the Table' for Spinoff
raven ross https://www.instagram.com/p/CmRhEW9Onka/?hl=en
'Love Is Blind' 's Raven Is Ready for 'Chapter 2' After Ending It with 'Voldemort' Ex: 'Who Needs It?'
“Work & Family” – NCIS investigates after two men are blown up by their own explosives while attempting to break into a military base. Also, Callen wants to take the next step with Anna, and Sam moves in with his father, Raymond (Richard Gant), on the 300th episode of the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, May 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Pictured (L-R): Chris O'Donnell (Special Agent G. Callen) and LL COOL J (Special Agent Sam Hanna). Photo Credit: CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
'NCIS: Los Angeles' Stars Tease 'Fans Will Feel Fulfilled' and 'Happy' with Series Finale
VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Ariana Madix -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
All About the 'Vanderpump Rules' Cheating Drama Involving Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss
(L-R): Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay) in Lucasfilm's ANDOR, exclusively on Disney+. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.
Diego Luna Calls Knowing 'Andor' Will End After 2 Seasons 'Really Important,' Shares What Has Kept Him 'Sane'
Stranger Things
'Stranger Things' ' David Harbour Final Season Filming Timeline (Nope, They Still Haven't Started Yet!)
Sarita Choudhury attends the 75th Writers Guild Awards Ceremony at Edison Ballroom on March 05, 2023 in New York City.
'AJLT' Star Sarita Choudhury Says 'Seema Wouldn't Go for' 'Sex and the City' 's Big or Aidan
Tom Sandoval at the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras performance at Hotel Cafe on November 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California., Raquel Leviss attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. Broadcasted live on FOX. , Andy Cohen attends the Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE Upfronts party presented by Netflix and Terra Chips at Second Floor on May 15, 2017 in New York City.
Andy Cohen Says 'I'm Girding My Loins' for 'VPR' Reunion amid Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Affair Fallout
Tiny Beautiful Things -- “Broken Things” - Episode 106 -- Danny and Clare take a good (ahem) hard look at their sex life as a letter writer writes in about her boyfriend’s secret shame. Meanwhile, Rae grapples with letting Montana back into her life as she realizes she might just have the upper hand.
'Tiny Beautiful Things' ' Kathryn Hahn Is a 'Mess' in First Trailer as Author Praises Star's 'Sheer Brilliance'
Richard Madden as Mason Kane, Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh
'Citadel' 's Priyanka Chopra Jonas Teams Up with Richard Madden as Ex-Spies Fighting New World Order — Watch!
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Adam Demos attends the Lifetime hosts Anti-Valentine's Bash for Premieres of 'UnREAL' and 'Mary Kills People' on February 13, 2018 in West Hollywood, California.(Photo by JB Lacroix/ WireImage)
Adam Demos Explains Why 'Sex/Life' 's Season 2 'Perfect Ending' Made Him 'Smile'