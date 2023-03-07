Entertainment TV 'Schmigadoon!' Promises 'More Sex and Violence' and Award-Winning New Stars in Fosse-Infused Season 2 Trailer Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key's characters head to Schmicago in the new season after life back in the real world leaves something to be desired By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 7, 2023 05:03 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Schmigadoon! is getting a daring new rebrand for its upcoming second season — and the first full trailer is finally here! Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ariana DeBose, Jane Krakowski, Martin Short, Aaron Tveit and Ann Harada are returning for the new season, which appears to parody Bob Fosse and Stephen Sondheim-style musicals of the '60s and '70s this go 'round. Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page are also joining the new season. The trailer, released Tuesday, sees couple Melissa (Strong) and Josh (Key) grow tiresome of their monotonous lives as New York City doctors. Seeking a change of pace, the pair decide to search for Schmigadoon — the quaint, 1950s-style musical town that wound up saving their relationship in season 1. However, to their surprise, Schmigadoon has transformed into something else entirely. Apple TV+ Cecily Strong Exiting SNL After 11 Seasons: 'One of the Best to Ever Do It' "Schmicago?" asks Josh, as the pair approach a glitzy sign with the town's name. As they're greeted by a sleeker and sexier group of performing townees, Melissa and Josh are confused, to say the least. "This is very different," says Melissa. "Clearly, we're in the next era of musicals here," she continues. "These musicals are darker with more sex and violence." Apple TV+ But this change of pace worries the twosome, with Melissa wondering how they're "supposed to make a happy ending" in Schmicago as the featured musicals "don't have happy endings." The trailer is full of darker elements too: Josh appears to end up in jail after discovering a murder, which he seems to be accused of committing. There is plenty of risqué attire and sexy dance sequences as well. At one point, one character asks if everyone wanted to "get naked." Apple TV+ Schmigadoon! premiered on Apple TV+ in July 2021. It was renewed for a second season last June. The series is created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Season 2 of Schmigadoon! premieres April 5 on Apple TV+.