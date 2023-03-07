'Schmigadoon!' Promises 'More Sex and Violence' and Award-Winning New Stars in Fosse-Infused Season 2 Trailer

Schmigadoon! is getting a daring new rebrand for its upcoming second season — and the first full trailer is finally here!

Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ariana DeBose, Jane Krakowski, Martin Short, Aaron Tveit and Ann Harada are returning for the new season, which appears to parody Bob Fosse and Stephen Sondheim-style musicals of the '60s and '70s this go 'round. Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page are also joining the new season.

The trailer, released Tuesday, sees couple Melissa (Strong) and Josh (Key) grow tiresome of their monotonous lives as New York City doctors. Seeking a change of pace, the pair decide to search for Schmigadoon — the quaint, 1950s-style musical town that wound up saving their relationship in season 1.

However, to their surprise, Schmigadoon has transformed into something else entirely.

"Schmicago?" asks Josh, as the pair approach a glitzy sign with the town's name.

As they're greeted by a sleeker and sexier group of performing townees, Melissa and Josh are confused, to say the least. "This is very different," says Melissa.

"Clearly, we're in the next era of musicals here," she continues. "These musicals are darker with more sex and violence."

But this change of pace worries the twosome, with Melissa wondering how they're "supposed to make a happy ending" in Schmicago as the featured musicals "don't have happy endings."

The trailer is full of darker elements too: Josh appears to end up in jail after discovering a murder, which he seems to be accused of committing. There is plenty of risqué attire and sexy dance sequences as well. At one point, one character asks if everyone wanted to "get naked."

Schmigadoon! premiered on Apple TV+ in July 2021. It was renewed for a second season last June. The series is created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio.

Season 2 of Schmigadoon! premieres April 5 on Apple TV+.