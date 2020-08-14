Schitt's Creek Star Noah Reid Marries Fiancée Clare in Beachside Ceremony

Schitt's Creek star Noah Reid is a married man!

The actor and musician revealed on Friday that he tied the knot with his fiancée Clare last month.

"A Wedding by Clare and Noah," he captioned a slideshow of stunning photos of the couple of six years on Instagram, along with their wedding date: July 25, 2020.

It appeared to be an intimate affair, with just a small group of guests present for the beachside ceremony on Lake Huron, Ontario.

The wedding photographer, Inna Yasinska, also posted a shot from the nuptials on Instagram at the time.

"It's always a good day when you get to work barefoot in the sand," she captioned the post. "Absolutely loved photographing this intimate beachside ceremony yesterday!"

Reid, 33, announced his engagement to Clare on New Year's Eve in 2018.

"Roommates for life," he captioned an Instagram photo of the pair grinning as Clare held up her ring.

Last November, he celebrated his fiancée's birthday, writing, "Honestly don't know where I'd be without this one."

"Grateful for you every single day, Clare," he wrote. "Best roommate a guy could ask for. Happy birthday!!!"

He also marked their five-year anniversary last summer with a sweet post.

"5 spectacular years with this one and things are continually looking up," he wrote. "Love my Clare."

Reid joined the cast of Pop TV's Schitt's Creek as Patrick Brewer during season 3 in 2017. His onscreen romance with Dan Levy's character David Rose unfolded over the next four seasons, culminating in their wedding on the emotional series finale in April.