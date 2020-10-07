Schitt’s Creek Star Dan Levy Calls Out Comedy Central India for Censoring 'Gay Intimacy'

"This is a show about the power of inclusivity. The censorship of gay intimacy is making a harmful statement against that message," Dan Levy said

Dan Levy is calling out Comedy Central India after the network's social media account removed a scene from Schitt's Creek that shows two men kissing.

On Tuesday, the 37-year-old actor retweeted a clip shared by Comedy Central India's official Twitter account, where he deemed their actions as "censorship of gay intimacy."

"You showed the kiss between two women, you showed the kiss between a woman and a man, then removed the kiss between two men?" Levy tweeted. "This is a show about the power of inclusivity. The censorship of gay intimacy is making a harmful statement against that message," he added alongside the hashtag, "#loveislove."

In the clip from season 5 of the popular Emmy-winning series, Levy's character David plays spin the bottle alongside Dustin Milligan's Ted, as well as Emily Hampshire's Stevie, Annie Murphy's Alexis and Noah Reid's character Patrick. A kiss between Stevie and Alexis is shown in the clip, but when Ted's spin lands on David, viewers see him approach David and grab his face, but the actual kiss is cut from the clip.

In a follow-up tweet, the Schitt's Creek star — who just won an Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for his role — reiterated that there wasn't an issue with the scene in American airings of the episode.

"I thought I made this pretty clear but for those who are confused, this is about a channel in India. @ComedyCentral in America is not censoring the show," he said in a tweet. "They have been lovely and respectful. Thank you for your time."

A rep for Comedy Central directed PEOPLE to Levy’s follow-up tweet when asked for comment.

Comedy Central U.S. also showed its support for Levy and Schitt’s Creek, tweeting a GIF of the kiss between the two male costars on their own Twitter account.

Last month, Levy revealed that things may not be over for Schitt's Creek just yet.

Though the critically-acclaimed comedy aired its series finale earlier this year, Levy — who is the show's co-creator — spoke about potentially continuing the Rose family's story as a movie during a virtual press room interview at the 2020 Emmy Awards.

"Oh my gosh. Here’s the thing — some people have been asking that," he said about the idea of making a Schitt's Creek film. But, Levy continued, the series finale was "the best way we could’ve ever ended the show."

"If there is an idea that pops into my head and worthy of these wonderful people, it has to be really freaking good at this point," Levy said. "This is a really nice way of saying goodbye. Fingers crossed that we get a really good idea coming into our heads soon.