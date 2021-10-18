Schitt's Creek Alum Sarah Levy Marries Actor and Producer Graham Outerbridge

The actress' brother Dan Levy first shared the news on social media Monday

Sarah Levy is a married woman!

The actress married actor and producer Graham Outerbridge over the weekend. Sarah's brother and former Schitt's Creek costar, Dan Levy, shared news of the wedding on his Instagram Monday, posting a black-and-white photo of the sibling duo dancing up a storm after the ceremony.

"My sister got married this weekend," Dan captioned the post.

"This is absolutely not a photo of us screaming the lyrics to S Club Party on the dance floor," he added. "Love you, @sarahplevy."

Outerbridge re-shared a video of the couple's first dance on his Instagram Story Sunday. Sarah, 35, has yet to address the news publicly.

Sarah confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing a photo strip from the pair's photo booth session.

"Bells are ringing," she wrote. "10.16.2021."

Ahead of the big day, Dan uploaded a photo on his Instagram Story of Sarah wearing a sash featuring photos of herself with Outerbridge. She sat beside cupcakes while a balloon behind her read, "Happily Ever After."

"Sister getting married!" Dan wrote over the post. "Let's go @sarahplevy."

sarah levy Credit: Sarah Levy/Instagram

Sarah and Outerbridge have been together since at least 2018. The producer first shared a photo of the two on Instagram in 2018 from a vacation they took together in Bermuda. The actress then posted a picture of the pair from an event in Lake Placid, New York.

Outerbridge has frequently praised Sarah on social media. When Schitt's Creek concluded in April 2020 after six seasons, he raved about his now-wife's role on the series as Twyla Sands.

"Words can't describe how proud I am of this wonderful woman," he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her in character. "She's the most talented and graceful person I've met, and I'm luckier than I could ever imagine! I love you @sarahplevy! Twyla was such a gift!"

Last month, Outerbridge celebrated Sarah's 35th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram tribute. "I have 22 minutes to post this, but I could not be happier to spend Sept. 10th with this stunning birthday girl," he wrote, sharing a candid photo of the couple.

"I love you @sarahplevy," he continued. Have a wonderful Birthday. This photo is soy candid."

Sarah — who recently shared the same photo from Outerbridge's sweet birthday post — has shared photos of her now-husband on social media as well. While ringing in the New Year together in December 2020, she uploaded a photo of him kissing her on the cheek and wrote, "To hugging, kissing and squeezing all our loved ones sometime in 2021."

Sarah also celebrated Outerbridge's birthday in August.