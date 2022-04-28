Schitt's Creek Is Leaving Netflix, Will Begin Exclusively Streaming on Hulu Starting Oct. 3

Beginning Oct. 3, all six seasons of the award-winning CBC sitcom will be available exclusively on the streaming service in the United States, Hulu announced Thursday



Beginning Oct. 3, all six seasons of the award-winning CBC sitcom will be available exclusively on the streaming service in the United States, Hulu announced Thursday.

Netflix currently has the rights to Schitt's Creek. It is unclear when the show will leave the platform.

Joe Earley, President of Hulu, said the company is looking forward to bringing the hit comedy series to its platform.

"Based on the number of Schitt's Creek GIFs we Slack every day, it's no surprise that we are absolutely thrilled to welcome Johnny, Moira, Alexis, 'Daviiid' and the wonderfully unique residents of Schitt's Creek to Hulu," Earley said in Thursday's news release.

"We can't wait to share the award-winning, blisteringly-funny, yet heartwarming series and characters with our subscribers," Earley said. "We know they'll fit in nicely."

Schitt's creek Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy and Catherine O’Hara | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Schitt's Creek was created by Eugene and Dan Levy, who star in the show alongside Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy and more. The show premiered in 2015 and captured the attention of viewers across the globe.

The series ended in 2020 after season 6, which swept all seven major comedy awards at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards: the most single-season victories for a show of its kind.

Schitt's Creek's move to Hulu comes after Netflix announced in a letter to shareholders that the company lost revenue and approximately 200,000 subscribers during the last quarter, according to The New York Times.

In the letter, Netflix cited password sharing and increased competition among the reasons for its recent slide, per the report.