Couple Gets Engaged at Schitt's Creek Pop-Up After Being Inspired by Dan Levy's On-Screen Love

Dan Levy’s show Schitt’s Creek has inspired many fans, including a newly engaged couple.

On Saturday, superfan John proposed to his boyfriend Jonathan at the Pop TV show’s pop-up event in New York City. The sweet moment was captured on camera, and shared on the network’s Instagram Story, much to the delight of many followers and fans, including creator Levy. And fittingly, the proposal took place in front of Rose Apothecary, the go-to store for Schitt’s Creek natives and a popular staple for fans.

The couple, who met one night at a bar and immediately hit it off, tells PEOPLE that one of the critical elements of their relationship is their mutual love for Schitt’s Creek as well as David (Levy) and Patrick (Noah Reid)’s romance.

“We are both fans of the show. We watched like everyone else the beautiful scene of David and Patrick,” the pair says, referencing the big proposal in season 5.

“We knew we saw our love in their love,” shares Jonathan, who is a teacher, and John, who sells and restores furniture.

Audiences were surprised over the emotional proposal Patrick did during the couple’s hike that quickly went awry after a branch went straight through Patrick’s shoe and David was forced to carry his boyfriend to the top of the mountain.

But in the end, it was all worth it: Patrick got down on bended knee and asked David to marry him with four 24-karat gold engagement rings — an exact replica of the silver rings he’s worn since the show began.

“I felt that the Schitt’s Creek pop-up was the perfect spot to express my commitment,” John tells PEOPLE. “We bonded over the true meaning of the show like thousands of others have. This was by far the most special night of our lives.”

Levy recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the epic proposal, revealing that the milestone was always in the works for David and Patrick.

“I knew we were going to build towards an engagement. As soon as the idea of the engagement came in, I knew it had to be four gold rings to replace his four silver rings because they were such a part of who he is,” the actor and showrunner explained.

“I also thought it was a beautiful way and an easy way of showing just how well Patrick knows David,” Levy said. “It was an easy way of adding like an extra sucker punch to the emotionality of that scene by saying, ‘Oh, he really sees this person and knows what he wants and is thoughtful and caring and has taken the time to really know who this person is.’ And I get, too, at the end of all this, go home with one of those rings, which is fun.”

The final season of Schitt’s Creek premieres Jan. 7 on Pop TV.