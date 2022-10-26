Ben Feigin has died at the age of 47.

The executive producer, best known for producing the CBC television series Schitt's Creek, died of pancreatic cancer, per Deadline.

PEOPLE reached out to Feigin's team to confirm his passing.

The outlet said Feigin "sourced non-traditional financing and sold the series on a non-exclusive basis to multiple licensees worldwide" as well as curated the Schitt's Creek international tour and the show's Netflix documentary Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt's Creek Farewell, alongside other projects related to the show.

Pop TV

For his work on Schitt's Creek, Feigin won an Emmy award for outstanding comedy series, two GLAAD Media Awards for best comedy series, a Golden Globe for best musical or comedy television series and a Producers Guild Award for outstanding producer of episodic television for a comedy series.

Feigin was involved in the first-ever live-streamed event in partnership with AOL, which featured musicians and comedians. He also served as the EP for Cheech & Chong: Roasted (2008)— which reunited the duo after 25 years — as well as their first concert film, Cheech & Chong: Hey Watch This.

Feigin leaves behind his wife, celebrity representative Heidi Feigin, and their 11-year-old daughter, Ellie.