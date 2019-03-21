Schitt's Creek Will End After Season 6, Creators Dan and Eugene Levy Announce in Letter to Fans

Schitt’s Creek has been renewed for a sixth and, sadly, final season.

The news was announced Thursday in a sweet letter penned by co-creators Dan and Eugene Levy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We are very excited to announce that Schitt’s Creek is coming back for a sixth season on CBC and Pop in 2020,” they wrote. “We also wanted to take this opportunity to let you know that we have decided Season 6 will be our last.”

“We are so grateful to have been given the time and creative freedom to tell this story in its totality, concluding with a final chapter that we had envisioned from the very beginning,” they continued. “It’s not lost on us what a rare privilege it is in this industry to get to decide when your show should take its final bow. We could never have dreamed that our fans would grow to love and care about these characters in the ways that you have.”

To Our Dear Fans… pic.twitter.com/FIXjD3gbzA — dan levy (@danjlevy) March 21, 2019

Pop TV

The sixth and final season will consist of 14 episodes and will premiere next year on CBC in Canada and Pop in the U.S.

Former MTV Canada VJ Dan, 35, stars in the hit comedy alongside his dad, the legendary comedic actor Eugene, 72. The show also stars Dan’s sister Sarah Levy, 32, and follows a mega-wealthy family that loses all their money and has to move to small-town U.S.A.

Eugene and Dan Levy Jeff Minton

Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this year, Dan said working almost every day together for the past seven years with his dad and sister has brought the entire family close than ever.

“I never get over the fact that I’m actually on set with my kids,” added American Pie star Eugene.

Schitt’s Creek season 5 is currently airing Wednesdays (10 p.m. ET) on Pop.