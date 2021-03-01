Schitt’s Creek's Dan Levy Calls for Golden Globes to Reflect More ‘Diversity’ Next Year amid Best TV Series Win

"This acknowledgment is a lovely vote of confidence in the messages Schitt's Creek has come to stand for; the idea that inclusion can bring about growth and love to a community," Levy said

Schitt's Creek is the winner!

"I would like to congratulate our amazing cast and crew – most of whom are in Canada right now like myself watching from home – for the critical work you all did over these past six seasons. It has taken us to places we never thought possible. And we are so grateful to all of you for it," Dan, 37, said during his acceptance speech.

He continued, "Thank you to the CBC and Pop TV for making the active choice to keep this little show on the air and give it the time and space it needed to grow like so many TV shows out there."

The actor then called for more overall diversity in next year's Golden Globe nominations.

"In the spirit of inclusion, I hope that this time next year, this ceremony reflects the true breadth and diversity of the film and television being made today, because there is so much more to be celebrated," Dan concluded.

The big win comes after the hit series swept the 2020 Emmys, taking home seven awards.

Co-created by Eugene Levy and Dan, Schitt's Creek, which ended last year after six seasons, follows a wealthy, big-city family who lose all their money and are forced to go live in a small town they once bought as a joke because of its funny name.

Though the series first began airing in Canada on CBC and later on Pop TV in the U.S., when it began streaming on Netflix in 2017, it took off like a rocket. It's now binged in countries all over the world, and its ratings on Pop TV have grown double annually since its 2015 debut.

The 78th Annual Golden Globes Awards are airing live on NBC from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET.