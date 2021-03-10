Schitt's Creek Star Annie Murphy to Join Season 2 of Netflix Comedy Russian Doll

Details about Annie Murphy's character in the hit Netflix series have yet to be announced

Annie Murphy is moving from Schitt's Creek to downtown Manhattan.

The actress, best known for her role as sassy socialite Alexis Rose in Schitt's Creek, has been cast in the upcoming second season of Netflix's hit comedy-drama Russian Doll, the streaming service announced Tuesday.

As of now, no details have been given on Murphy's character in the series.

Season 1 of Russian Doll followed Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) as she found herself caught in an endless loop of attending her own birthday party in New York City only to die at the end of the night. Each time she dies, the night restarts at the same exact moment.

Production has already begun on season 2 but a release date has yet to be announced. The series also stars Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez, Elizabeth Ashley and Charlie Barnett.

Murphy, 34, received critical acclaim for her role in Schitt's Creek. Last year, she won an Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, while her costars, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Dan Levy also won in their respective categories. The show then won for outstanding comedy series.

In addition to her Emmy nomination and win, this year, Murphy's performance earned her nominations at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards and Critic's Choice Awards and a nomination at the forthcoming Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.