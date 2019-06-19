Southern Charm's Shep Rose Says Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Asked to 'Dance' at Jax's Wedding

Sparks may soon be flying across Bravo’s hit reality shows!

Southern Charm star Shep Rose revealed that a romance between him and Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay might possibly be brewing after she requested a dance at Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s upcoming wedding.

“I need a date! I don’t think I got a plus one,” Rose, 38, said during a recent appearance on PEOPLE Now. “Scheana texted me the other day, she’s like, ‘Save me a dance at Jax’s wedding!’ I was like, ‘Okay.’”

Rose played coy when pressed on details of a budding romance, but he did admit the two have spent time together.

“We’ve gone out and had a lot of fun together,” he said with a smile. “But yeah, I’ll leave it at that.”

The reality star was previously pressed on the possibility of dating Shay, 35, during an appearance alongside Taylor on Watch What Happens Live in May.

“I did her podcast in L.A. and I texted Jax like, ‘Oh, I’m gonna do Scheana’s podcast, because I’m a nice person,’” Rose recalled when asked if he’d ever date Shay. “And he goes, ‘You bastard.’ You were really pissed! [But] I’d have to watch season 4 first, I don’t know enough. Should I date her?”

Rose and Shay previously appeared on Andy Cohen‘s talk show together in April 2017.

Taylor and Cartwright are set to tie the knot this month at the Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky.

Rose gushed about the couple to PEOPLE Now, praising Taylor as “amazing,” and his bride-to-be as “hilarious.”

“She came to Charleston for a bachelorette party,” he explained of meeting her for the first time. “She’s hilarious and I love her to death. I haven’t really seen them together, but I understand their relationship, I think.”

Luckily for Shay, the star confirmed he’s single.

“I always am looking. I’m not against the theory [of a monogamous relationship],” he said. “There’s nobody in Charleston currently that rings my bell, so I’m traveling around the world scouring.”

Should sparks fly at Jax and Brittany’s wedding, Rose wouldn’t be the first fellow reality star with whom Shay has spent time.

Earlier this month, Summer House’s Carl Radke confirmed he and Shay have locked lips, while Shay has said she was “ghosted” by Bachelor Nation’s Robby Hayes after a brief hookup earlier this year.

“I think he just wanted some camera time,” she said of their date, which was filmed for Vanderpump Rules.

