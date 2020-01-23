Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Says She Is 'Still in Touch' with Ex-Husband Mike Shay

Scheana Shay is still on good terms with her ex-husband, Mike Shay, almost three years after their divorce was finalized.

During Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Vanderpump Rules star, 34, responded to a caller who asked if she is still friends with any of her exes. Scheana then revealed that she kept in touch with Mike after the pair filed for divorce in 2016.

“He’s the only one I’m still in touch with,” Scheana said of her ex-husband, before giving an update on how he was doing.

“He is [doing well],” the reality star said. “I mean, I think he’s still kind of finding himself, but he’s happy and he’s doing well.”

The former couple’s relationship, marriage and divorce played out on multiple seasons of the Bravo show. The two wed on July 27, 2014 in a televised ceremony.

In the fall of 2016, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair decided to end their marriage. The divorce was finalized in late April 2017.

“While we have made the difficult decision to move forward separately, our story will continue on through the love and mutual respect that we have cultivated throughout our 15-year friendship. Much of the recent speculation and reporting on our relationship has been misguided, and we have come to an amicable decision on all matters,” the couple said in a joint statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

“We might have failed at our marriage, but we are committed to succeeding as friends and will continue to support each other’s personal happiness and professional success,” the statement continued.

Scheana previously dated Robert Valletta after her divorce but has since found romance with someone new: athlete Brock Davies.

“I’m happy,” the reality star told PEOPLE at BravoCon in November. “I don’t feel like I need to brag about him because I know he’s not going anywhere.”

“He’s very nice, and he treats me the way I deserve to be treated,” she added.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Scheana met the athlete and gym owner through mutual friends.

“Scheana and Brock have been dating for a couple months. She was introduced to him by mutual friends while at an event in San Diego,” the source said. “The couple just returned from a visit to Brock’s native Australia, during which Brock surprised Scheana with a trip to Bali.”

“The relationship is still very new, but Scheana hasn’t seemed this genuinely happy in a while,” the source added.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.