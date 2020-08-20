"We had a little throuple going on," the reality star said of herself, John Mayer and her old roommate and The Hills star Stacie Adams

Scheana Shay Says She Was in a 'Throuple' with John Mayer After He Split with Jennifer Aniston

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay revealed this week that she was once in a "throuple" with John Mayer — and that the relationship led to her eventual appearance on the reality show.

Speaking on the Flashbacks podcast Wednesday, Shay revealed that she met Mayer in 2008 just before he broke up with Jennifer Aniston, and she and her roommate Stacie Adams, who appeared on The Hills, entered a throuple.

Shay explained that she was working a private party at the Grand Havana Room hosted by the "Gravity" singer and ended "up getting wasted with" him and Aniston.

"Every time they did a shot, they would get me a shot," she told podcast co-hosts Heather Rae Young and Jessica Hall. "They invited me to go back to her place in the Palisades after for an after-party."

While she never wound up going to Aniston's house, Shay said that Mayer returned to the Grand Havana Room a few weeks later after he and Aniston had split. The reality star explained that she and Adams, known to The Hills fans as "Stacie the Bartender", began hanging out with the "New Light" singer.

"This went on for about six months, that we hung out. We would go to his house... It just became, you know, kind of the three of us. We had a little throuple going on. But then there was, like, me and another her. Everyone always had attention."

Image zoom Scheana Shay Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

When one of the hosts asked Shay if she meant a "sexual throuple," she answered, "Yeah."

"I definitely got a little jealous towards the end of it because I knew he liked her more," Shay said of Adams, who served as a bridesmaid in Shay's first wedding. "And I was like, 'Wait, I brought you into this, like and now you're getting more attention than I'm getting, like what's up with that?' And then even after him and I stopped talking, they continued talking, and there were like a lot of things — like her and I had like a year of just awkward friendship falling out, but then came full circle a year later and ... have never been closer."

Shay went on to explain that was eventually fired from the Grand Havana Room because of her relationship with Mayer after one of their coworkers overheard them talking about it because the waitresses were not allowed to "fraternize" with its members.

Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

While Mayer wasn't a member of the Beverly Hills location, he was in New York, Shay said.

Shay said she "never told a single soul" about her connection to Mayer, but the scandal made its way into the tabloids.

"It was all over," Shay said, adding that she called Mayer to tell him she didn't leak the story and he believed her.

"He was like 'No, it's cool, I don't think you would do that, like we've been hanging out for six months. Like, you probably would have done it by now.' And so I was like, 'You know I'm losing my job over this?' It was the week of my birthday. And I'm like, 'I don't think as a cocktail waitress we really get like a severance package.'"

Shay ended up getting a new job at the Villa Blanca restaurant — owned by none other than Lisa Vanderpump.

"So if it wasn't for John Mayer, I wouldn't be on Vanderpump Rules," Shay said.

In 2009, Shay spoke to PEOPLE about her relationship with Mayer, saying, "we’re friends."

"He’s a great guy," she added. "He’s funny and sweet."

A source added to PEOPLE at the time that the duo had "spent time together over the past few months" and were "enjoying getting to know each other."