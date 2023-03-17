Scheana Shay Is 'Fully Intending' to Be at 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion Despite Raquel's Restraining Order

Raquel Leviss was granted a restraining order against Scheana Shay after the Vanderpump Rules costars allegedly got into a physical altercation following news that Leviss had an affair with Tom Sandoval

Published on March 17, 2023 07:50 PM
raquel leviss and scheana shay
Scheana Shay plans to attend the Vanderpump Rules reunion in person, despite Raquel Leviss' restraining order against her.

Leviss, 28, and Shay, 37, allegedly got into a physical altercation on March 2 after Shay learned that Leviss had been having an affair with their VPR costar Tom Sandoval for months.

The news came as a major bombshell since Sandoval, 40, had been dating fellow costar Ariana Madix for nine years. The two broke up after the infidelity was revealed, and Leviss has since been granted a restraining order against Shay, who she claims punched her in the face following the revelation.

Meanwhile, the VPR cast is filming season 10 and will be sitting down for a highly anticipated reunion next week. Speaking on her Scheananigans podcast, Shay made it clear that she plans on being there in person.

"As far as I know, I'm fully intending on being there in person," she said on Friday's episode of her podcast, adding that "I have no say over how this logistically works out."

"If it's Zoom... we also have another COVID test we have to do before the reunion. So that is not up to me whatsoever. I just wanna make that very clear," she continued.

Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
As for the fallout from the scandal, the reality star said, "It's been really tough, just hearing everything, seeing everything, going back and thinking about everything. You will see a lot of this play out. It started a little bit in this week's episode but every episode for the rest of the season, people should be watching with a very different lens."

Shay's lawyer, Neama Rahmani, previously told PEOPLE that if Leviss — whose birth name is Rachel — doesn't drop her restraining order, it could make filming the reunion difficult, or even impossible.

"The temporary restraining order, as it stands now, currently prohibits Scheana from being within 100 yards of Rachel so they can't both be physically present at the reunion," Rahmani said. "Rachel not only betrayed her friends, but she has sabotaged this reunion because it just can't happen in any meaningful way while this order is in place."

"There really is no mechanism to modify this type of temporary civil restraining order before the hearing so the reunion, at least having them all together in person, is certainly in jeopardy," Rahmani added.

RELATED VIDEO: Raquel Leviss Breaks Silence on Tom Sandoval Affair: 'I Am Not a Victim'

Rahmani noted that even if one calls in virtually, the two costars are forbidden from talking to each other. "Potentially, one of them could Zoom in and appear virtually but Scheana still can't communicate with Rachel either directly or through an intermediary," the lawyer said.

However, Shay and Leviss may be able to film in person if the reunion date is changed or the restraining order is dropped, according to Rahmani. Currently, the reunion is scheduled to be taped on March 23 while a hearing for the restraining order is scheduled for March 29, which could turn the order from temporary to permanent.

Court documents previously obtained by PEOPLE confirmed that the Los Angeles Superior Court granted Leviss's request for a temporary restraining order against Shay.

In the filing, Leviss claimed that she suffered injuries after the alleged altercation between her and Shay at around 1:30 a.m. on March 2.

The Bravo star alleged that she was pushed against a brick wall, which caused an injury to the back of her head before Shay "punched me in the face causing injury to my left eye." She described having "[a] black eye and cut/scar to left eyebrow, blurred vision & swelling to left eye" following the attack.

BRAVOCON -- Sur-ving Up the Latest Vanderpump Rules Panel from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay -- (Photo by: Scott Gries/Bravo via Getty Images)
After the temporary order was granted, Shay denied the allegations in a statement to PEOPLE via Rahmani.

"This entire case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her," Rahmani said. "Scheana never punched Rachel, period. The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months."

"Neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with Rachel going forward," the statement continued. "The judge has only heard a one-sided account of what happened, and we look forward to presenting the full and true story at the March 29 hearing."

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

