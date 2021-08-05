Scheana Shay and Fiancé Brock Davies Enjoy Fun 'Date Night' After Their Engagement

The couple announced their engagement in July after welcoming their first child

Newly-engaged parents Scheana Shay and Brock Honey Davies treated themselves to a special night out!

The Vanderpump Rules star, 36, shared a look at the pair's time at Vitello's in Studio City, California, on Wednesday, when they enjoyed an evening at the Italian restaurant's jazz nightclub, Feinstein's.

Posting a photo of her wine glass and view of the stage on her Instagram Story, Shay wrote: "Date night! Thank you @tomsandoval1 for the awesome seats!!!!"

Shay uploaded a video of the engaged couple listening to the Pandemonium Big Band play, and also provided a glimpse at their meals.

Davies proposed to Shay in July on the balcony of their Los Angeles home. He popped the question with a 12.74-carat rectangular pink morganite ring, which was designed by Kyle Chan.

"I knew it was coming soon, but I didn't know how or when. I was so surprised!" Shay told PEOPLE last month. "Brock knows me so well and knew exactly how to do what I would want."

Shay confirmed that "there's no date set" just yet but they have a location in mind for their big day. "Our dream would be to get married in Bali," she said. "That's where we first said 'I love you.' It's a special place for us both!"

Shay called becoming a mother "the most amazing gift" while celebrating her first Mother's Day in May.

"@summermoon, I will always and forever love you endlessly and protect you," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "You have changed my life 🤍 #happymothersday to me and all the moms out there."