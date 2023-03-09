Scheana Shay Denies Punching 'VPR' Costar Raquel Leviss, Calls Attack 'a Fabrication'

Scheana Shay is speaking out after her Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss was granted a temporary restraining order against her.

Shay's lawyer Neama Rahmani, President of West Coast Trial Lawyers, is denying the allegations made by Leviss in the court filing.

"This entire case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her," Rahmani said in a statement to PEOPLE. "Scheana never punched Rachel, period. The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months."

"Neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with Rachel going forward," the statement continued. "The judge has only heard a one-sided account of what happened, and we look forward to presenting the full and true story at the March 29 hearing."

PEOPLE has reached out to a representative for Leviss, 28.

On Wednesday, court documents obtained by PEOPLE showed the Los Angeles Superior Court granted Leviss's request for a temporary restraining order against Shay.

In the filing, Leviss claimed that she suffered injuries after the alleged altercation between her and Shay, 37, at around 1:30 a.m. last Thursday.

The Bravo star alleged that she was pushed against a brick wall, which caused an injury to the back of her head before Shay "punched me in the face causing injury to my left eye." She described having "[a] black eye and cut/scar to left eyebrow, blurred vision & swelling to left eye" following the attack.

Leviss claimed that Shay is not showing remorse for her actions after hearing from their mutual friends.

"Currently mutual friends and coworkers are telling me she doesn't regret the physical attack on me and would do it again if she found that further emotional distress was caused to our mutual friend," she stated.

Leviss also included photos of her injuries in the court filing, which were shared by TMZ.

Additionally, she attached a screenshot of Shay's recent Instagram post, which contained a photo of her and Madix, and was captioned: "Always got your back! 👊🏼 #TeamAriana" Leviss emphasized the punch emoji in the filing by circling it twice.

Leviss's legal action comes amid the fallout with her costars after it was revealed that she had an affair with Sandoval, 40. Shay was with Leviss when Sandoval's girlfriend of more than nine years, Ariana Madix, found out that he had been cheating on her.

Madix, 37, discovered Sandoval's infidelity after she found an intimate video and "inappropriate" messages between the two on his phone while he was performing with his band, Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras, in Los Angeles on March 1.

Also that night, on the other side of the country, Leviss made an appearance with Shay on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she defended her decision to kiss fellow VPR star Tom Schwartz, who is Sandoval's best friend and business partner.

After the taping, Leviss admitted to Shay the truth about her and Sandoval, a source told PEOPLE.

"Scheana was furious," the source said. "She and all the Vanderpump Rules costars have rallied around Ariana during this time. They can't believe Raquel would do something like that."

In the wake of the discovery, Leviss sent a legal notice to her castmates, warning them not to share the recording of her intimate FaceTime session with Sandoval, which was the video that Madix discovered on his phone. Letters were also sent to Sandoval and Madix, respectively.

The video in question was "between Tom and Raquel. It had been screen-recorded by Tom. When Ariana found it on Tom's phone, she recorded it and sent [it] to herself," a source told PEOPLE.

In the legal notice viewed by PEOPLE, Leviss's attorneys claimed the video was recorded "illegally" and "without the permission" of the reality star. The letter addressed to Sandoval described him as the person who allegedly recorded it.

The reality star's lawyers ordered that anyone who has access to the recording delete it from their phones, the cloud or "any other manner or method in which the recording may exist."