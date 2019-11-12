Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Is Dating Athlete and Gym Owner Brock Davies

Scheana Shay has a new man in her life!

The Vanderpump Rules star, 34, is dating athlete and gym owner Brock Davies, a source tells PEOPLE.

“Scheana and Brock have been dating for a couple months. She was introduced to him by mutual friends while at an event in San Diego,” the source says.

“The couple just returned from a visit to Brock’s native Australia, during which Brock surprised Scheana with a trip to Bali.”

The source adds: “The relationship is still very new, but Scheana hasn’t seemed this genuinely happy in a while.”

While Shay has yet to post any photos on Instagram with Davies, who is a professional rugby player, she did share several snaps from her time in Bali and Australia.

In one photo, the reality star can be seen lounging in a hanging, poolside chair, sporting a black bikini and oversized sunglasses.

“I live here now 🌴” she wrote in the caption. She also shared pictures of herself hanging out with an elephant, monkey and koala bear during the adventures with her new beau.

Image zoom Scheana Shay, Brock Davies Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Shay previously dated Robert Valletta, and was divorced from husband Mike Shay in 2017 after two years of marriage.

Earlier this year, fellow Bravo star Shep Rose said that Shay asked him to dance at Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright‘s wedding.

“I need a date! I don’t think I got a plus one,” Rose said on PEOPLE Now in June. ““Scheana texted me the other day, she’s like, ‘Save me a dance at Jax’s wedding!’ I was like, ‘Okay.’”

The Southern Charm star added that while he and Scheana have spent time together in the past, he wouldn’t comment on whether or not their time was romantic. “We’ve gone out and had a lot of fun together. But yeah, I’ll leave it at that.”

Shay will appear in the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, which, if the teaser trailer is any indication, will be full of plenty of drama.

The teaser shows some of the longest SURvers feuding, with Lisa Vanderpump saying in a confessional, “This was years of friendship that I thought would last forever.”

“Woman to woman, be careful,” Shay warns newcomer Dayna Kathan, who is hooking up with her ex, Max Boyens, in the trailer.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 premieres Jan. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.