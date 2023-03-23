Scheana Shay Must Stay 100 Yards from Raquel Leviss — Here's How the 'VPR' Reunion Filming Could Work

Both Vanderpump Rules stars have confirmed they'll be at the reunion taping Thursday — despite previous guidance they wouldn't legally be allowed to speak to each other directly or through a mediator

By
Published on March 23, 2023 02:11 PM
Scheana Shay Commits to Staying 100 Yards from Raquel Leviss at Vanderpump Rules Reunion Film
Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

There will be no contact between Scheana Shay and Raquel Leviss at the Vanderpump Rules reunion taping on Thursday.

Though both women will attend to discuss season 10's late-breaking Scandoval, Shay has every intention to follow the law related to Leviss's restraining order. PEOPLE has learned that the show's production is planning to film segments with Leviss, 28, and Shay, 37, separately so as to not violate the conditions of Leviss's restraining order against her costar.

Additionally, a source tells PEOPLE host Andy Cohen will conduct individual sit-down interviews with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, whose nine-year relationship ended when it was revealed Sandoval had been carrying on a months-long affair with Leviss.

Shay's attorney Neama Rahmani issued a statement to PEOPLE on Thursday: "Scheana will be present at today's filming in person. Scheana intends to follow the law, but she wants to be part of the reunion."

Referring to Leviss by her birth name, the statement continued: "If Rachel attends, Scheana and Vanderpump Rules will make sure that Scheana remains 100 yards away to comply with the restraining order."

Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion', Tcl Chinese Theatre Imax, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 07 Jun 2022 American actress Ariana Madix arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 6, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States; Raquel Leviss attends the "Give Them Lala Beauty" party hosted by Lala Kent of "Vanderpump Rules" at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Television personality Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
From left: Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval. Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock; Amy Sussman/Getty; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

"There's no real way for the temporary restraining order to be dropped," the statement noted, "so it will remain in effect until the permanent hearing on March 29."

After the temporary restraining order expires, it's up to Leviss to "pursue it," confirmed Rahmani. "If Rachel does pursue it, Scheana intends to call witnesses and present evidence to disprove her false accusations."

Hours after Shay's statement was issued, Bravo also shared two separate VPR reunion filming charts on social media, with Shay noticeably missing during the portion of the day while Leviss is present (and vice versa).

Thursday's statement signaled a change of plan from previous guidance from Rahmani that Shay and Leviss would not be able to "both be physically present at the reunion."

At the time, Rahmani said in a statement: "Rachel not only betrayed her friends, but she has sabotaged this reunion because it just can't happen in any meaningful way while this order is in place."

RELATED VIDEO: Raquel Leviss Breaks Silence on Tom Sandoval Affair: 'I Am Not a Victim'

Leviss took out a restraining order against Shay after an alleged physical altercation on March 2. Leviss claimed she was injured when Shay punched her, though Shay has denied the altercation.

With the restraining order, Leviss and Shay will not be legally allowed to speak to each other, either directly or through a mediator. The same would have applied if one of the women appeared virtually.

In the weeks since the news of the affair broke, both Leviss and Sandoval have issued public apologies. But it was Madix, 37, whose first statement amid the scandal gave some indication of how she'll be approaching her sit-down with Cohen and her costars.

"i know that i am not in this alone. so many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels," Madix wrote March 16 on Instagram. "i am so f---ing lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me."

For those who haven't been in her corner, she added, "what doesn't kill me better run. love, ariana"

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

