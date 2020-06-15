Scheana Shay Celebrates Boyfriend Brock Davies Birthday with James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss

Scheana Shay enjoyed an "epic" weekend in San Diego in honor of her boyfriend Brock Davies' 30th birthday.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 25, shared a photo from the festivities on Instagram Sunday, which shows Shay and Raquel Leviss posing in bikinis in a pool cabana.

"EPIC weekend! Thank you @ViejaCasinoandResort for hooking us up! #SundayFunday @RaequelLeviss," Shay captioned the shot, which shows the girls candidly smiling — with Shay in a white swimsuit and Leviss, 34, in black.

Shay also shared moments from the weekend on her Instagram Story, showing Davies excitedly leaping into the resort's pool as she screamed loudly in the background.

Also on the trip was Leviss' boyfriend and fellow Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy.

Shay shared videos of the group celebrating Davies at dinner, which included a clip of Kennedy, 28, enjoying lobster, as shared by The Daily Mail.

Shay also posted a photo of herself and Davies sharing a kiss on her Instagram Story with the sticker "Happy Birthday" floating above their heads, in a photo obtained by The Daily Mail.

Leviss shared glimpses of the trip to her Instagram Story as well and posted a bikini photo with Shay.

"It feels so nice to have a little normalcy back with good company," Leviss captioned the photo. "Thank you @ViejasCasinoandResort for your wonderful hospitality!"

The quick getaway comes after Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired.

In a statement to PEOPLE on June 9, Bravo confirmed that Schroeder and Doute will not be returning to the series, on which they have both starred in since the show's debut in 2013.

Cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni — whose years-old racist tweets resurfaced last winter — will also not be coming back.

Their departures were confirmed days after Schroeder and Doute both posted lengthy statements on Instagram in response to a past incident with former castmate Faith Stowers, who recently recalled a time when Schroeder and Doute spotted a tabloid article about a black woman wanted for theft and called the police to pin the crimes on her.

On Friday, a rep for the pair told PEOPLE they want to "move forward as part of the solution."

"Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished," said Schroeder and Doute's rep, Steve Honig. "Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere."

"Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward," Honig added.

Meanwhile, Shay has had controversy of her own.

Back in May, Vanderpump Rules editor Bri Dellinger claimed that she was fired from the show after admitting on Twisted Plot podcast that she purposefully edited scenes to highlight embarrassing moments for Shay. (Bravo declined to comment.)

In an interview with Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Shay opened up about the situation, admitting she was "livid" when she heard about Dellinger's podcast interview, which has since been taken down.

"Normally, I would go straight to social media and rant about it," she said. "But thankfully, I have an amazing boyfriend who sees the bigger picture and doesn't have an emotional relationship with the show, just with me, and wants the best for me."

Shay said she's "so thankful" that her boyfriend Brock Davies stopped her from speaking out at the time.

"He was like, 'Why are you going to do that? What good is that going to do? You're just going to piss off more people. It's not going to change anything like, how about you just don't go to social media?'" she explained. "And I was like, 'No!' I was so frustrated. But then I was just like, calm down...That is not going to do me any favors. That's just going to piss off people. And you're right. Like, you know, she said her piece, but I don't even need to comment on it because she literally spelled it all out."

And Shay said there was a silver lining to Dellinger's remarks.