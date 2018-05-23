Are Scheana Marie and Robby Hayes Dating? Reality Stars Spotted in Hawaii Together

Soaking up the sun — and the love?

Robby Hayes and Scheana Marie fueled relationship rumors Wednesday when they were spotted vacationing together in Oahu, Hawaii.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 33, and former Bachelorette contestant, 29, were photographed splashing around in the ocean and taking a walk along the beach together.

The duo showed off their beach-ready bodies for the day, with Marie wearing a striped one-piece bathing suit and Hayes in a pair of short swim trunks. Reps did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

And this isn’t the first time Hayes and Marie have sparked dating rumors. In March, Marie posted a photo of the two on her Instagram.

But days later, the two said they were “just friends.”

“You know, we are very good friends. We have been for about a year now,” Marie told Us Weekly. “Him and I are amazing friends. Every time I’m in L.A., he’s one of the first people I call to hang out with and we get each other. We’re in the same world, so it’s very easy to relate with one another. He lives on the West Side, I’m actually going to be moving there this summer, so yeah just very good friends.”

Hayes expressed a similar sentiment, calling Marie one of his “best friends.”

“Scheana is amazing. Period,” he said. “She has quickly become my best friend in L.A. since moving to the city. She’s not only drop dead gorgeous and always having fun, she’s loyal and dependable, as well, a hard trait to find in L.A. at times. We’ve been taking trips together, working together and spending a lot more time with each other, especially when we find ourselves in the same city between our busy schedules.”

Hayes was last linked to fellow Bachelor Nation star Amanda Stanton. The two started dating after meeting on Bachelor in Paradise last summer. After the finale, they exes got into a heated exchange on social media over allegations that he cheated.

Marie split with boyfriend Rob Valletta in October after dating for a few months. She finalized her divorce from ex-husband Mike Shay in April.