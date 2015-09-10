Scarlett Johansson is the first female guest to appear on The Late Show since Stephen Colbert took the hosting seat

Stephen Colbert asks the important questions.

When the new The Late Show host invited Scarlett Johansson to be the first female guest since his debut, he wasted no time getting to the important stuff.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I get the impression that you’re a deep person,” he told Johansson. “I like to give the impression that I’m a deep person. Can we get real for a minute?”

“Let’s go deep,” she replied.

In a new segment called “Big Questions with Even Bigger Stars,” the two lay on a blanket under the stars (or studio lights, either work) to ponder life’s most important questions.

They took turns asking each other things like “You think there’s a difference between living and being alive?”, “Would you rather have feet for hands or hands for feet?” and of course the question that’s on everyone’s mind: “What do you think Oprah‘s doing right now?”

Johansson, 30, was so excited about being on the show that she flew in to New York directly from Paris for the special occasion. The actress admitted that while she does miss the Big Apple, “there’s not a day that goes by that I don’t walk down the street and go, ‘Wow, this is such an incredibly beautiful place,’ ” the Lucy actress said of living in Paris with her husband, Frenchman Romain Dauriac, and their 1-year-old daughter, Rose Dorothy.

RELATED VIDEO: Scarlett Johansson’s Changing Looks

Since moving to France, Johansson revealed her husband has been encouraging her to learn French, although she still prefers to speak English because it helps her win arguments.