Scarlett Johansson Gives the Queens Acting Tips on RuPaul's Drag Race — and Colin Jost Makes a Cameo

Scarlett Johansson is offering her pro-acting tips to the queens on RuPaul's Drag Race.

The Black Widow star, 36, made a surprise appearance on Friday's episode of the competition show. "Hey girls! how's it going? It's Scarlett," she said as she popped up on the screen in the workroom.

"Scarlett Johansson! Oh my gosh, Black Widow, I'm living!" Olivia Lux said in a confessional.

"I'm such a fan of the show," Johansson then told the group. "I'm so sad I have not been in the work room but it's been a dream of mine to participate for a long long time so this is really exciting for me."

"Baby you're in the workroom right now!" Rosé said, to which she replied, "It feels like it."

"So I hear that you guys may need a little bit of acting advice, what's going on?" Johansson continued.

"Today, we're doing an acting challenge where we're going to be on a green screen in this room and we're going to be shrunk really small," Rosé explained.

"We're going to fight things like giant cats," Olivia Lux added. "How would you recommend being against these like imaginary monsters?"

"Acting is all about making a situation that's unreal feel very real," Johansson advised. "So I would say that the most important thing is that you have a lot of conviction, whether you're fighting Thanos or like a giant spiky heel."

"That comes from believing in yourself, if you don't believe in yourself then no one in the audience is going to believe you," she added.

Before the Marriage Story actress logged off, however, her comedian husband Colin Jost popped in for a cameo. "I have one guest question. The movie, will it be called 'Size Queens'?" the Saturday Night Live star joked.

"Hopefully, because you're looking at a roomful of size queens," Rosé quipped.