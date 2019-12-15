Scarlett Johansson Calls Fiancé Colin Jost the 'Love of My Life' in SNL Monologue

Scarlett Johansson wasted no time raving over fiancé Colin Jost when she made her sixth appearance as host on Saturday Night Live.

The Marriage Story actress, 35, kicked off her opening monologue during this weekend’s show with some playful jokes about Jost, 37, whom she got engaged to in May after two years of dating.

“It’s so great to be back hosting SNL for the sixth time,” Johansson began. “The sixth time is even more exciting than the fifth because you’re not worried anymore. The show is bad, what are they gonna do, fire my fiancé? Oh no, what will we do without his paycheck?”

Johansson’s monologue then became filled with hilarious Avengers references when many of the SNL cast, including Bowen Yang and Beck Bennett, began to suddenly turn to dust, which the actress quickly deduced to be Thanos’ doing.

While Johansson was thrilled to see that Michael Che was among the survivors, she did not have the same reaction to Jost, who joined his fiancée on stage.

RELATED: Scarlett Johansson and SNL‘s Colin Jost Are Engaged After Two Years of Dating

“I thought you’d be more relieved to see me,” the comedian said.

“I am. It’s great,” Johansson responded nonchalantly.

“Doesn’t feel great,” Jost insisted.

Johansson explained to her fiancé that she was “just a little focused on Thanos right now” before Nick Fury, played by Kenan Thompson, arrived to offer Johansson his assistance.

However, the actress could not remember Fury’s name, to which Jost joked, “Do you not watch the movies?”

Image zoom Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

After Jost left the pair to handle things themselves, they discovered that Pete Davidson was the person in possession of Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet. After some convincing by Johansson, Davidson, 26, snapped the cast members back into reality.

Johansson then joined the entire cast, including Jost, on stage and raver over her fiancé before embracing and kissing him.

“It’s great to have you all back,” she said. “I just want to say that this place means so much to me. I have so many friends here and I met the love of my life here. Merry Christmas.”

Image zoom Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Johannson and Jost got engaged in May after two years of dating. The Avengers: Endgame star debuted her 11-carat engagement ring in July while taking the stage at San Diego Comic-Con for her upcoming Black Widow prequel film.

In October, the actress told Ellen DeGeneres that Jost “killed it” when proposing with “a whole James Bond situation.”

“It was surprising, he’s got a lot behind that news desk he’s hiding,” Johansson said, referring to Jost’s job as Weekend Update host. “He’s very charming and very thoughtful and romantic. But yeah, I was surprised. Even if you kind of imagine what that moment’s gonna be like, it’s still a beautiful moment.”

Image zoom Colin and Scarlett Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Scarlett Johansson Says She Was ‘Surprised’ by Colin Jost’s Proposal: ‘He Killed It’

“It was very personal. It was a special moment,” Johansson added of the proposal. “I think, more than anything, when someone tells you they want to spend their life with you, that’s a lovely, special thing.”

In May of this year, a source told PEOPLE that the pair had bonded over a similar sense of humor — particularly their shared love of sarcasm.

“Scarlett likes Colin’s sarcasm and wit,” the source said of Johansson and Jost. “They share a love for acerbic humor and outrage at social issues gone bad. They have much in common.”