Scandal’s Cornelius Smith Jr. Marries Stephanie Lilly Smith — See the Photos!

Scandal star Cornelius Smith Jr. married Stephanie Lilly Smith back in May — PEOPLE has your inside look at the pair’s romantic ceremony,

The couple exchanged vows at the Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort in Mexico.

The actor wore a sharp blue suit jacket from Corneliani with a white shirt underneath for the special occasion. He accessorized his classic look with a patterned bow tie, a matching pocket square and a pink boutonnière.

The happy bride wore a plunging lace gown from Inbal Dror via Panache Bridal Beverly Hill, while carrying a colorful bouquet.

She paired her dress with Tamara Mellon shoes and in lieu of a veil or crown, she wore an elaborate headpiece from Marianna Harutunian — with a smaller headpiece worn on the back of her head from Tara Jewelry.

Moments after the pair tied the knot, they were seen walking down the aisle, holding hands and smiling.

The actor’s groomsmen also sported blue suits while the bridesmaids wore long magenta dresses from Symphony Fashion Inc, and heels from Aldo.

Joining the couple on their big day were many of the actor’s former Scandal costars.

Tony Goldwyn, Kerry Washington, George Newbern, Katie Lowes, Linda Lowry and Adam Shapiro were all on hand to celebrate the joyous occasion — and have a little fun at the photo booth!

In a sweet group photo, the Scandal family surrounds the bride and groom.

Just one month earlier, the show aired its final episode.

Following the ceremony, the couple continued the celebration with a reception with their guests.

The newlyweds shared a romantic moment on the dance floor as they held each other during their first dance.