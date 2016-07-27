Shonda Rhimes took to Twitter to set the record straight about Scandal's fate

Shonda Rhimes Shoots Down GMA's False Report That Scandal Is Ending with Season 6

Every one can relax, Scandal isn’t going away any time soon.

After rumors swirled that our favorite Gladiators would be saying goodbye after season 6 – thanks to a mix-up from Good Morning America‘s Lara Spencer – the show’s creator Shonda Rhimes took to Twitter to set the record straight.

“Whoa, @GMA: I never said this was the final season of #scandal. Way to make me spit out my coffee!” Rhimes, 46, wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.

The mix-up came during a GMA segment in which Spencer showed social media post of the Scandal case returning to work for season 6.

“A little bittersweet, however, because it has been said that this is also going to be the final season,” Spencer said, falsely noting that Rhimes broke the news.

Later on the show – apparently after seeing Rhimes’ tweet – Spencer corrected herself live on air, saying, “We said that this was the last season of Scandal. Shonda has weighed in, she just tweeted, and she said we made her spit out her coffee. My apologies.”

She added, “She said she has an ending in mind, but that ending is not happening this next season So, correction: Ending in mind, but when that ending is happening we don’t know. So, to be continued on the Scandal scandal. More Scandal I’m sorry I made you spit out your coffee.”

Rhimes thanked Spencer in a tweet for the on-air correction, writing, “You have my back!”

Spencer responded in a tweet of her own: “Always have your back! Always a #gladiator! #ScandalForever.

It seems all is well in Shondaland.

The cast seemed excited to head back to work, with many of the stars sharing photos of one another at the new season’s first table read.

“#ScandalLadies and a weirdo photobomb,” Kerry Washington captioned an Instagram photo of herself with Bellamy Young, Katie Lowes, Darby Stanchfield and the photobomber, Tony Goldwyn.

Washington, 39, shared a photo of her “Olivia” nameplate, writing alongside the picture, “We back b*tches!!!!!! #Scandal.”