Scandal Reunion! Tony Goldwyn, Bellamy Young and More to Reunite in Support of The Actor's Fund
The cast reunion will livestream exclusively on PEOPLE’s social platforms on Saturday, Feb. 6 at 8 p.m. ET
Gladiators, mark your calendars — the Scandal cast is reuniting!
This Saturday, multiple stars of the beloved ABC drama will come together for a live, virtual reunion on the daily series Stars in The House, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.
The livestream will feature Tony Goldwyn (President Fitzgerald Grant), Bellamy Young (President Mellie Grant), Scott Foley (Jake Ballard), Jeff Perry (Cyrus Beene), Katie Lowes (Quinn Perkins), Guillermo Díaz (Huck), Josh Malina (David Rosen), Kate Burton (Vice President Sally Langston), and Dan Bucatinsky (James Novak).
The cast members will come together to share new stories about their time on the Shonda Rhimes-created series while also answering questions from fans.
Hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, the reunion, which marks the second time the cast has appeared on Stars in the House, is being held in support of The Actor's Fund — a national human services organization that provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Since the first episode, Stars In The House has raised more than $680,000 to benefit the fund.
RELATED: Family Ties Reunion: Here's 7 Things We Learned, Including Items Stolen by the Cast from Set
Scandal, which also starred Kerry Washington (Olivia Pope) and Darby Stanchfield (Abby Whelan), aired for seven seasons on ABC from 2012-18.
The stars of Scandal join a growing list of casts that have been brought together by Rudetsky and Wesley to share stories and help raise money for The Actors Fund amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Other casts that have reunited include Night at the Museum, Knots Landing, Melrose Place, Frasier, Glee, 30 Rock, Desperate Housewives, Family Ties and more.
