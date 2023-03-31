Shonda Rhimes Shares Images of Fun Reunion with 'Scandal' Costars: 'My Shondaland Fam'

Shonda Rhimes just reunited with some of the former Scandal cast members.

The Shondaland mastermind shared her recent reunion with Bellamy Young (Mellie Grant), Katie Lowes (Quinn Perkins) and Joshua Malina (David Rosen).

One additional Scandal cast member made an appearance, too. Scott Foley (Jake Ballard) was the focus of the evening, as the Scandal alumni visited his Broadway performance of The Thanksgiving Play.

"Got together with some of my Shondaland fam to see Scott Foley in The Thanksgiving Play on Broadway!" Rhimes captioned the photo series. "Scott's performance is fantastic."

The photos, shared by Rhimes, 53, on Instagram, also featured Foley's wife Marika Dominczyk.

Though Scandal lead Kerry Washington — who played famed fixer Olivia Pope — couldn't be there in person, she left a note of support in the comments.

"OBSESSED 😍😍😍," wrote Washington, 46, before also chiming in on a post by Lowes, 40: "Love you all soooooooooo much."

After catching Foley, 50, in the NYC production, the four Scandal favorites and their loves ones grabbed dinner together.

Young, 53, shared her own post on the Scandelous encounter. "#ScandalFam FOREVER 🍷🍿🥰

"And woohoo for the #Scandal men tearin it UP on #Broadway right now!!!!" she wrote. "🔥🎭🎉 @scottkfoley is HOOOOLARIOUS in @2stnyc 's #TheThanksgivingPlay as is every one of his formidable castmates #KatieFinneran @darcycarden & @sullivangrams ! We had the BEST night with you!!"

Rhimes' political thriller that aired from 2012 to 2018 and followed the life of Olivia Pope as she was called in to fix some of the biggest scandals in Washington, D.C. But Olivia was at the center of her drama as one third of a love triangle of her own involving married President Fitzgerald Grant (Tony Goldwyn).

All episodes are available to stream on Hulu.