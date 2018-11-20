Scandal Reunion! Kerry Washington Supports 'Former Work Husband' Tony Goldwyn at His Broadway Play

Olivia Pope and President Fitzgerald Grant are together again!

Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn had a mini Scandal reunion on Monday when the actress, 41, supported Goldwyn at his Broadway play, Network, which also stars Bryan Cranston.

“On her ONE day off from her genius performance in @americansonplay look who came to see me and @bryancranston in @networkbway last night! Love you so much @kerrywashington !!! #scandalfam,” Goldwyn captioned a selfie of the trio backstage.

“Last night we got to see @networkbway and it was AMAZING. It’s bold & innovative & FUN. But also tremendously provocative & moving & important. @bryancranston @tonygoldwyn & @tatianamaslany are truly fantastic. Congrats to the entire company!!!!! So inspiring,” Washington wrote on Instagram.

Scandal‘s final episode aired on April 18 after seven seasons. Both Washington and Goldwyn were original cast members since the show premiered on April 5, 2012.

Both Goldwyn and Cranston previously cheered on Washington, who is also currently starring on Broadway in American Son. Goldwyn showed his support by attending the play’s opening night while Cranston stopped by earlier this month.

“New York has some fantastic plays this season! Saw another good one last night. #americansonplay is riveting. @kerrywashington is sublime and heartbreaking. The cast is top notch, directing superb, and the playwright (his Broadway debut) knocks it out of the park! Go see it soon, if you can, because it’s a limited run!” the Breaking Bad alum shared on Instagram Nov. 5.

Over the show’s run, Washington also posted photos of Joe Morton, Jeff Perry, Katie Lowes, George Newbern, Cornelius Smith Jr. and Bellamy Young visiting her backstage.