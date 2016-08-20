Grey's Anatomy, Notorious and How to Get Away with Murder premiere Sept. 22 on ABC

Kerry Washington‘s second pregnancy has pushed back season six of Scandal until midseason.

But don’t worry Gladiators, ABC has made sure to serve up a drama-filled Thursday with the Piper Perabo‘s new series Notorious taking the place of Washington’s hit show on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

In a teaser debuting exclusively on PEOPLE, ABC assures fans that Grey’s Anatomy and How to Get Away with Murder will indeed be back on in just a few weeks. It also shows Olivia Pope standing in the sun, but we won’t find out what OPA will “handle” next until the new season debuts in January.

“So we searched for the perfect companion to the line-up you love,” the voiceover says to whet fans’ appetites. “Think of it as a delicious new slice of awesome for your Thursday-night binge.”

Noticeably missing in the network’s fall season promo is the familiar #TGIT branding. That’s because Notorious is the first show in three years that’s not produced or created by Shonda Rhimes, the all-powerful showrunner of Thursday’s Shondaland trinity.

Notorious is a drama inspired by the true-life stories of criminal defense attorney Mark Geragos and cable news producer Wendy Walker. The series is billed as “a provocative look at the unique, sexy, and dangerous interplay of criminal law and the media,” according to Entertainment Weekly.