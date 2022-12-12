Everything to Know About 'Say Yes to the Dress' Star Randy Fenoli's Fiancé Mete Kobal

Randy Fenoli has found his one and only!

The Say Yes to the Dress star popped the question to fiancé Mete Kobal, 38, in New York City on Saturday after dating for nearly a year.

The couple first connected this past January at the Marmara Park Avenue Hotel where Kobal, who has a degree in mechanical engineering, was then working as the restaurant and bar manager.

"We talked for four hours straight the first night we met," recalls Fenoli, 58. "Mete said to me, 'Everything is going to go, your looks, your hair and the only thing that matters is the soul. I'm looking for a good person with a great soul.' I was hooked!"

Adds Fenoli, "I'm so in love. Every day I'm giddy. And every day just gets more amazing. It really does. It's easy. It's nothing what I thought a relationship was and nothing like I've ever had in the past. It's unbelievable."

Here are five things to know about Fenoli's husband-to-be...

He's originally from Turkey.

Kobal moved to New York 13 years ago and is now a U.S. citizen. Fenoli adds that they are considering a destination wedding to celebrate with Kobal's family. "Princess Cruise Lines has a cruise that goes to Greece and Italy and then ends up in Istanbul. And I'm thinking that might be something where we might do a little ceremony in maybe Italy or on the ship or something and then we'll get to Istanbul. We can disembark and do a reception for all of his friends over there and his family."

He and Fenoli are complete opposites.

"He is very unemotional," says the TLC star of Kobal. "I've never seen him cry. That's just not his wheelhouse. But deep down inside, he is just a soft hearted romantic and just such a sweet person."

He and Fenoli crossed paths often before they found love.

Fenoli lived at The Marmara, where Kobal worked, while filming Say Yes to the Dress. "He had been there for about a little over three and a half years. I had seen him at the bar, but he never really interacted with the guests too much. He has a wall there," he says. "And one night we just broke through that barrier, and we've been together ever since."

He's a foodie.

Kobal's favorites include Italian (especially pasta) and Randy's cooking — mostly his late-night grilled cheese sandwich, spaghetti bolognese or a big American-Turkish breakfast.

He's the youngest in his family.

Kobal has two older sisters and one brother.

While Fenoli is still on cloud nine following the couple's engagement, he admits that he had practically given up on finding love before meeting Kobal.

"I'm the king of bridal. I've been doing this bridal for 30 years and designing and doing Say Yes to The Dress," he told PEOPLE. "And I honestly just never thought it was going to happen for me and I was OK with that," he says.

"I'm pretty shocked myself," he continued. "I was like, 'Honestly, I have my career, I have my home, I have my dog, I have my mom,' and I'm like, 'I'm just going to be single the rest of my life.' And then I met Mete."

Say Yes to the Dress returns Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.