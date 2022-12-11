'Say Yes to the Dress' Star Randy Fenoli Is Engaged!: 'I Never Thought It Was Going to Happen for Me'

The TLC star popped the question to Mete Kopal, his partner of a year, on Saturday at the Marmara Park Avenue hotel in New York City

By Emily Strohm
Published on December 11, 2022 11:09 AM
Randy Fenoli Engagement . Credit: Clane Gessel Studio
Photo: Clane Gessel Studio

Randy Fenoli is engaged!

The Say Yes to the Dress star, 58, popped the question on Saturday to Mete Kopal, his partner of nearly a year, at the Marmara Park Avenue hotel in New York City.

"I'm so in love," Fenoli tells PEOPLE. "Every day I'm giddy. And every day just gets more amazing. It really does. It's easy. It's nothing what I thought a relationship was and nothing like I've ever had in the past. It's unbelievable."

Fenoli put together the elaborate surprise proposal for Kopal months in advance with the help of planner Marcy Blum.

"Randy's vision was over-the-top, lush décor, a big wow moment and all his family and friends in one room to celebrate his proposal to Mete," says Blum. "He really wanted to surprise Mete with a beautiful moment for him to remember always. Randy and I have been friends forever and I'm so delighted to be creating his perfect proposal for him. As anyone who knows Randy either personally or from television knows, 'understated' is not in his vocabulary. With the help of our friends at Mixed Greens Event Design, we crafted an over the top, yet exquisitely romantic setting for him to propose.

Randy Fenoli Engagement . Credit: Clane Gessel Studio
Clane Gessel Studio

Fenoli told Kopal that they were headed to have dinner at the Museum of Modern Art, but instead he had 50 of their friends and family waiting in the lobby of the hotel where he got down on one knee as coldsparks lit up the room.

"I just wanted to make it really special for him and make a memory that we would have the rest of our lives," he says.

Before meeting his future husband, Fenoli admits he wasn't certain marriage was in the cards for him before meeting his now-fiancé. "I'm the king of bridal. I've been doing this bridal for 30 years, and I honestly just never thought it was going to happen for me," he says.

"And I was OK with that," he continues. "I was like, 'Honestly I have my career, I have my home, I have my dog, I have my mom,' and I'm like, 'I'm just going to be single the rest of my life.' And then I met Mete."

The duo connected this past January at the Marmara, where Kopal was working as the restaurant and bar manager at the time. They've been together ever since.

"I'm pretty shocked myself," says Fenoli.

Randy Fenoli Engagement . Credit: Clane Gessel Studio
Clane Gessel Studio

Since Kopal is originally from Turkey, Fenoli wanted to make sure that people close to him could be there for their special moment.

"I got in touch with one of his best friends and got all of his best friends' email addresses," he reveals. "We set up a monitor so all his friends in Turkey could join us on Zoom."

At the couple's engagement party, Fenoli arranged for a sampling of traditional hors d'oeuvres, but also made sure to include a nod to Kopal's heritage in the form of a specialty Turkish food station.

Randy Fenoli Engagement . Credit: Clane Gessel Studio
Clane Gessel Studio

As for wedding plans, Fenoli says he's already started thinking about how they'll say "I do."

"We've been talking a lot about the wedding," he says. "We picked out our outfits of course."

A destination wedding has its appeal: "Princess Cruise Lines has a cruise that goes to Greece and Italy and then ends up in Istanbul. And I'm thinking that might be something where we might do a little ceremony in maybe Italy or on the ship or something and then we'll get to Istanbul. We can disembark and do a reception for all of his friends over there and his family."

Say Yes to the Dress returns Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

